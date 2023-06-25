Free-agent TE Marcedes Lewis waiting for call from team to play 18th NFL season: 'I just want to compete'

Few players can claim to have spent more time in the NFL than Marcedes Lewis, who tied the record for most seasons by a tight end with his 17th year in 2022. But Lewis is not ready to hang up the cleats just yet, and said this week that he's just waiting for the opportunity to present itself for him to join a team for an 18th year.
"I get the business side of it," Lewis said, via The Associated Press. "My agent is in talks with a handful of teams, but it's just small talk. I guess teams are trying to figure out their rosters and what they need.
"But if you just look at my film from the last three years, there's no decline in what I'm able to do. I'm the best blocking tight end out there."
Lewis started his career in 2006 with the Jaguars as a first-round pick out of UCLA, and in his dozen years with the team he racked up 4,502 yards and a Pro Bowl nod in 2010, when he matched the then-franchise record for TDs in a season (10).
Though his time in Jacksonville came to an end in 2017, he quickly found a home in Green Bay, where he was used primarily as a blocking tight end as opposed to pass-catcher, and started every game the last two years.
In sum, the 39-year-old Lewis has 5,084 career receiving yards and 39 touchdowns in 17 seasons, averaging 11.8 yards per catch over almost two decades of NFL play. And despite his age, he believes he still has the skills to be a dependable contributor for the right team. He's consistently healthy, missing only one game to injury in the last six years, and in his opinion his abilities have remained at a high level.
"For older players, there's two things where they could potentially not get picked up," Lewis said. "One is that their play is declining for their role. The second thing is they're asking for too much money. I'm neither of those. I just want to compete."
The main hurdle Lewis will have to overcome in finding his next destination is the current lack of teams in need of adding a tight end to their roster. 15 tight ends were selected in this year's draft, including nine within the first three rounds. But there are advantages to having a veteran around to help mentor incoming players, a fact that Lewis thinks could work to his advantage.
With the dearth of options available at the moment, it's possible Lewis will have to wait until training camp or even later to get a call, as teams start to finalize rosters and injuries crop up. But even as he anxiously awaits a call for a record-breaking 2023 season, he's reminded of the privilege it's been to play as long as he has and the work he's put in to reach this point.
"When I was playing Pop Warner at 7 or 8 years old, the only thing I could think about was just trying to be the best in my hood," he said. "I did that, learned how to compete in high school and did really well in college -- getting inducted into the UCLA Hall of Fame last year was big for me -- but now to be potentially going into my 18th year, it means a lot.
"It just shows that hard work does pay off. I'm excited for it. I'm antsy. I want to hurry up and figure out where I'm going to be. But it's definitely an honor to still be able to do it."