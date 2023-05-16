Around the NFL

Free-agent DT Ndamukong Suh unlikely to sign with next squad before training camp

Published: May 15, 2023 at 08:40 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Ndamukong Suh has playing days left in front of him, but it's unlikely he'll settle on a 2023 squad anytime soon.

Suh gave no indication of who he'll play for next, but made it known he's certainly in no hurry to make a decision -- or get back on the practice field.

"I have no desire to be in a training camp," Suh said Monday on NFL Total Access, where he'll be appearing as a guest analyst through Thursday. "I will come in and watch and look and give some advice, but when Week 1 happens I'll be ready."

The 36-year-old Suh is approaching his 14th NFL season following a 2022 run with the Philadelphia Eagles -- the fifth squad in his league tenure, which began with the Detroit Lions as the No. 2 overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft.

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks opined that Suh's best fits would be a reunion with the Lions, signing with the Seattle Seahawks or venturing to the AFC with the Baltimore Ravens.

However, Suh's clearly not in a rush to sign, preferring to bide his time as he did last offseason. Suh didn't join the Eagles until November, immediately bolstering the depth of the future NFC champions.

Though he played in just eight regular-season games in 2022, the five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro still provides ample support as a run stopper and can be a depth luxury for a contender.

A veteran who's been to three Super Bowls over the past five seasons, Suh's happy to pass on the rigors of another hot, tiresome training camp. But by all accounts, he's ready to help out a club in 2023.

