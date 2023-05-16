Free-agent DT Ndamukong Suh unlikely to sign with next squad before training camp

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks opined that Suh's best fits would be a reunion with the Lions, signing with the Seattle Seahawks or venturing to the AFC with the Baltimore Ravens.

However, Suh's clearly not in a rush to sign, preferring to bide his time as he did last offseason. Suh didn't join the Eagles until November, immediately bolstering the depth of the future NFC champions.

Though he played in just eight regular-season games in 2022, the five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro still provides ample support as a run stopper and can be a depth luxury for a contender.