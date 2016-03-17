Free agency grades: AFC South

You could nitpick with the dollar figures general manager David Caldwell have handed out. Malik Jackson is a fantastic player, but he wasn't even starting in 2014. Ndamukong Suh was picked on for his lack of production in Miami and Jackson is not the same level of player as Suh. He's making similar money. But when you really break it down, the Jaguars' roster is so much better than it was in December. Jackson, and the healthy return of Dante Fowler and Sen'Derrick Marks dramatically improves the Jaguars' front seven. Cornerback Prince Amukamara and tackle Kelvin Beachum were among our favorite bargains in free agency. Safety Tashaun Gipson and running back Chris Ivory got big money, but they address need areas.