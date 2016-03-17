Around the NFL

Free agency grades: AFC South

Published: Mar 17, 2016 at 12:13 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

*After more than a week of free-agency action, it's time to take stock of what teams have accomplished thus far. We'll assign highly scientific and inarguable grades for each NFL team's free agent haul thus far, noting their additions and subtractions. The AFC South is below. *

Houston Texans

Rick Smith has run the Texans' front office for nine years without a truly great quarterback, which is a testament to his effectiveness at other positions. Smith's football future now depends on Brock Osweiler coming through. We're skeptical Osweiler will be worth $18 million per year, but we appreciate Smith and coach Bill O'Brien getting so aggressive to address their depressing quarterback situation.

Osweiler brings a higher ceiling and more uncertainty to the entire team. Lamar Miller is a solid starter that Houston sees as a foundation back. These were top-15 free agents on our original board and they will now be expected to lead the Texans' offense. The offensive line shuffled pieces, but Osweiler and Miller will be the ones under the magnifying glass in 2016 and beyond, helping to determine whether Smith gets deep into his second decade with the Texans. Grade: B

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts chose Dwayne Allen over Coby Fleener despite Fleener's superior production. And we believe they made the right choice. Allen's skill set has always been underused in Indianapolis, but he has everything you look for in a tight end and knows the system. It sounds like the team didn't even try to retain Fleener after four years with decent numbers but way too many mistakes. Solid inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman left for Chicago and Adam Vinatieri returned for his 49th season, but otherwise things have been quiet in Indianapolis. After some failed frenzied free agent runs under general manager Ryan Grigson, perhaps this qualifies as progress. Grade: C+

Jacksonville Jaguars

You could nitpick with the dollar figures general manager David Caldwell have handed out. Malik Jackson is a fantastic player, but he wasn't even starting in 2014. Ndamukong Suh was picked on for his lack of production in Miami and Jackson is not the same level of player as Suh. He's making similar money. But when you really break it down, the Jaguars' roster is so much better than it was in December. Jackson, and the healthy return of Dante Fowler and Sen'Derrick Marks dramatically improves the Jaguars' front seven. Cornerback Prince Amukamara and tackle Kelvin Beachum were among our favorite bargains in free agency. Safety Tashaun Gipson and running back Chris Ivory got big money, but they address need areas.

The Jaguars essentially didn't lose anyone. This is a promising young offense that addressed big defensive holes with young starters. Perhaps we're just buying into some of the hype, but we see this as a rare free-agent spreading spree that could help catapult a team into the playoffs in a weak division. Grade: A

Tennessee Titans

Trading for a running back past his prime and promising 300-plus carries is the ultimate Mike Mularkey move. Signing Matt Cassel just hours into free agency screams vanilla. This is a franchise that has looked rudderless for years and nothing about the last few weeks changes that. General manager Jon Robinson has a lot of respect around the league and deserves time to execute his vision. But the DeMarco Murray move especially feels like a vision we've seen before with Mularkey. On a positive note, Rishard Matthewsadds another promising young set of hands for Marcus Mariota. Grade: C

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants say allegations made by Brian Flores are 'disturbing and simply false'

The New York Giants issued a statement Thursday evening saying that allegations made by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores "about the legitimacy of his candidacy for our head coach position are disturbing and simply false."
news

Bengals begin Super Bowl LVI prep with first indoor practice under Zac Taylor

The Bengals are preparing for Super Bowl LVI against the Rams -- set to be played in the roof-covered SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles -- by borrowing time at the nearby University of Cincinnati's practice bubble. The Bengals haven't played in a domed stadium since Week 11.
news

Giants expected to hire Chiefs QBs coach Mike Kafka as offensive coordinator

New Giants coach Brian Daboll is plucking an assistant from Andy Reid's coaching tree. New York is expected to hire Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka as the Giants' offensive coordinator.
news

Bengals' Joe Burrow didn't want to play QB as a kid: 'Obviously, I'm glad it worked out the way that it did'

While talking to reporters on Thursday, Bengals star Joe Burrow revealed how a decision made by his peewee football coach changed the course of his career.
news

Broncos exec John Elway statement: I interviewed Brian Flores in good faith

On Thursday, Broncos president of football operations John Elway said recent allegations made by former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores were "false and defamatory" and that he "interviewed Brian in good faith" for Denver's vacant head-coach opening in 2019.
news

Steelers president Art Rooney II addresses state of NFL's Rooney Rule

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II issued a statement Thursday on the state of the Rooney Rule two days after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams, alleging a pattern of racist hiring practices by the league and racial discrimination.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes on potentially trading out of No. 2 draft slot: 'I'm never scared to move around'

The Lions hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and, with needs up and down a 3-win roster, could look to trade down to acquire more ammunition. GM Brad Holmes told NFL Network that he'd consider trading out of his top pick.
news

Rams safety Eric Weddle plans to return to retirement after Super Bowl LVI

﻿Eric Weddle﻿ retired for two seasons before making a stunning comeback for the Rams' playoff run to the Super Bowl this season. Weddle said this week that, following Super Bowl LVI, it's back to retired life.
news

Mike Macdonald plans to stay aggressive as Ravens' new defensive coordinator

Newly hired Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald vows to maintain the aggressive approach Wink Martindale instilled the past four seasons.
news

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross responds to Brian Flores' allegations, NFL's expected investigation

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross issued a statement Wednesday night in which he said he takes "great personal exception to these malicious attacks" in response to former head coach Brian Flores' allegations and said "we will cooperate fully" with the NFL's expected investigation.
news

Bill Belichick salutes Tom Brady amid retirement: 'The best player in NFL history'

One day after Tom Brady confirmed he is retiring from football, and deservedly drew praise from across the sports and entertainment landscape, his former head coach weighed in. Bill Belichick, in fact, offered about as big of a compliment as can be given to a player.
news

Vikings expected to hire Rams OC Kevin O'Connell as head coach

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to hire Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as head coach, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW