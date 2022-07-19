Around the NFL

Fred Warner on Trey Lance leading 49ers: 'He's ready for it'

Published: Jul 19, 2022 at 08:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As training camps near, the big question in San Francisco is whether second-year quarterback Trey Lance is ready to lead a playoff-caliber roster deep into the postseason.

This offseason, Niners players have circled the wagons, insisting the 2021 first-round pick has done everything to prepare himself for the full-time starting gig. Linebacker Fred Warner continued that praise Monday on The Rich Eisen Show.

"I continue to say, man, how much I've admired the way Trey has taken on just all the criticism, all I guess you could say all the pressure people are trying to put on him," Warner told Eisen. "He's been super professional about it, especially with how young he is. (He's) very mature for his age.

"And so, just the things that you see from him and the small things that everybody else outside of the building sees from him, that should give you a good sense of like the maturity for such a young player, and if given the reins, the way that he would handle it. I can continue to sit here and tell you how great of a person and player that he is. I've already spoken on that. But whatever it may be, I know that he is, for sure, if given the reins, that he's ready for it. He's very professional and mature and ready for whatever he is given."

Lance spent most of his rookie season behind Jimmy Garoppolo, making two starts and completing 57.7% of his passes for 603 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

With Jimmy G not participating in offseason workouts due to shoulder surgery and the Niners expected to part with the veteran, Lance has taken the reins this offseason.

"He's fit in with the group since Day 1," Warner said. "I think he's come in with the right mindset, the humility. The front office continues to bring in guys that love the game. They love football. They are good people. And Trey's continued to work hard. And that's how you build respect amongst your teammates and your peers, is by putting in the work, day in and day out, and guys seeing that.

"And seeing that confidence build within him, going into his second year, being out there during OTA workouts and practices, continuing to do that in training camp like I know he will, he for sure has the respect amongst his teammates."

With Garoppolo still on the roster as we near training camp -- the Niners are scheduled to report on July 26 -- there remain some questions about the QB room in San Francisco. Warner declined to get into the middle of the discussion of what happens if the team hangs onto the veteran QB.

"[Head coach Kyle Shanahan] the brains of the operation," Warner said. "I let him handle all that kind of stuff. My job as the middle linebacker for our defense is to make sure I'm ready to go and at the top of my game for this side of the ball, and let them handle that side. I know it's a big operation to operate as a team, and so I'm just making sure I'm doing my part in the puzzle."

Each player doing his part will be essential for the 49ers breaking in a new QB. San Francisco boasts the talent to make another deep postseason run. The hope when they traded up to snag Lance last year was that he'd eventually become a player who could put them over the top. Now it's time for the young signal-caller to show that talent.

Related Content

news

Panthers unveil new all-black helmet, debut set for Week 10 of 2022 season

The Panthers announced Tuesday they will wear new black alternate helmets this season on 'Thursday Night Football' against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 10.

news

Joe Schoen expects to be 'nervous wreck' at first camp as Giants GM: 'It's always very stressful for me'

First-year Giants GM Joe Schoen told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post on Monday that he expects to be a "nervous wreck" when practices kick off on July 27, holding his breath and hoping no major injuries pop up.

news

Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons: 'Everything's 100 percent slowed down' ahead of pivotal third season

After two up-and-down seasons with the Cardinals, linebacker Isaiah Simmons is settling into his role and ready for a big third campaign.

news

Emmanuel Ogbah: Dolphins defense can be 'scary' in 2022

Miami Dolphins pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah is confident thanks to the team's hot end to last season and the returning players on the roster. He believes that combination could lead to a "scary" defense in 2022.

news

Falcons, Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins, Patriots, Saints, Giants, Jets rookies report to camp today

The Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and New York Jets all have their first-year players reporting today.

news

Texans RB Darius Anderson arrested for burglary with intent to rape

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged Friday for burglary with intent to rape, according to Harris County (Texas) Court records.

news

Cardinals center Rodney Hudson informs team he's returning, will play in 2022

Arizona center Rodney Hudson, who stayed away from the Cardinals during mandatory minicamp and had an uncertain status for the 2022 season, informed the team he's returning and will play this season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) no sure thing to be ready for Week 1 of 2022 NFL season

J.K. Dobbins missed the 2021 season after suffering a preseason knee injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Ravens running back is no sure thing to be ready for the start of the 2022 season.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, July 18

Veteran WR Ryan Switzer announced his retirement on Monday after five seasons in the NFL.

news

Raiders RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) 'definitely going to be ready' for training camp

Kenyan Drake wasn't cleared for minicamp last month after suffering a broken ankle in early December that required surgery. But the Raiders RB expects to be ready for training camp even if he's not 100 percent.

news

Dan Campbell believes Lions may be the Rich Strike of 2022 NFL season

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes his team can come from the back of the pack to make noise in 2022, comparing his players to May's Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW