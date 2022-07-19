Fred Warner on Trey Lance leading 49ers: 'He's ready for it'

As training camps near, the big question in San Francisco is whether second-year quarterback Trey Lance is ready to lead a playoff-caliber roster deep into the postseason.

This offseason, Niners players have circled the wagons, insisting the 2021 first-round pick has done everything to prepare himself for the full-time starting gig. Linebacker Fred Warner continued that praise Monday on The Rich Eisen Show.

"I continue to say, man, how much I've admired the way Trey has taken on just all the criticism, all I guess you could say all the pressure people are trying to put on him," Warner told Eisen. "He's been super professional about it, especially with how young he is. (He's) very mature for his age.

"And so, just the things that you see from him and the small things that everybody else outside of the building sees from him, that should give you a good sense of like the maturity for such a young player, and if given the reins, the way that he would handle it. I can continue to sit here and tell you how great of a person and player that he is. I've already spoken on that. But whatever it may be, I know that he is, for sure, if given the reins, that he's ready for it. He's very professional and mature and ready for whatever he is given."

Lance spent most of his rookie season behind Jimmy Garoppolo, making two starts and completing 57.7% of his passes for 603 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

With Jimmy G not participating in offseason workouts due to shoulder surgery and the Niners expected to part with the veteran, Lance has taken the reins this offseason.

"He's fit in with the group since Day 1," Warner said. "I think he's come in with the right mindset, the humility. The front office continues to bring in guys that love the game. They love football. They are good people. And Trey's continued to work hard. And that's how you build respect amongst your teammates and your peers, is by putting in the work, day in and day out, and guys seeing that.

"And seeing that confidence build within him, going into his second year, being out there during OTA workouts and practices, continuing to do that in training camp like I know he will, he for sure has the respect amongst his teammates."

With Garoppolo still on the roster as we near training camp -- the Niners are scheduled to report on July 26 -- there remain some questions about the QB room in San Francisco. Warner declined to get into the middle of the discussion of what happens if the team hangs onto the veteran QB.

"[Head coach Kyle Shanahan] the brains of the operation," Warner said. "I let him handle all that kind of stuff. My job as the middle linebacker for our defense is to make sure I'm ready to go and at the top of my game for this side of the ball, and let them handle that side. I know it's a big operation to operate as a team, and so I'm just making sure I'm doing my part in the puzzle."