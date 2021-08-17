Frank Reich: Colts 'feel good about where' Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson are at in rehab process

The injury statuses of Indianapolis Colts quarterback ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ and guard ﻿Quenton Nelson﻿ continue to overshadow the rest of the ramp-up toward the regular season.

With both Wentz and Nelson undergoing the same foot surgery two weeks ago, and each having a broad 5-12 week recovery timetable, the Colts are waiting to see how the start of rehab goes to get a better idea of how much time they'll be out.

"We feel good about where we're at right now. I think that's the main thing," coach Frank Reich said Monday, via the team's official website. "I think Carson and Q have done a good job in the rehab process with the right mentality getting the work done that they need to get done and I think it's all been good."

The hope is either this week or next week the Colts will have a general idea of how much time the QB and star guard will miss. It's possible one or both could be back for the regular season or miss well into October.

Given Wentz's injury history, and the Colts' inexperience at the backup spot, his status moving toward the 2021 campaign will be under heavy scrutiny.

"I continue to be optimistic about his return but still just doesn't make any sense for me to try to predict when that'll be because as the rehab continues and he starts pushing it, you don't know -- is there a setback along the way when you really start going harder and you really start testing it out?" Reich said. "Right now everything feels like it's great but how far have we really tested it, we're only two weeks out. I think that's why it makes sense to me and our team here to hey, let's let him get further into this process and rehab and actual getting on the field and taking next steps there to determine the pace that we go."

Reich noted that Wentz will start going through walkthroughs soon and start throwing -- but added that throwing could "mean a lot of different things" in terms of intensity.

"He's been sticking to a plan, that plan has been doing well, we're happy where he's at right now and we'll just look forward to updating you guys as we go along and as we get further along in the process," Reich said. "Two weeks into it we feel good where we're at but just feel like these next two weeks will be critical for him to stay on course, he and Quenton to stay on course and continue to get better."