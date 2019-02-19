Franchise tag primer: Teams can start tagging players

Non-exclusive franchise tag: This is the most commonly used tag. When commentators colloquially refer to the "franchise tag" they are generally talking about the non-exclusive version. This is a one-year tender offer for an amount no less than the average of the top five salaries at the player's position over the last five years, or 120 percent of his previous salary, whichever is greater. The player can negotiate with other teams. The player's current team has the right to match any offer, or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation if he signs with another organization.