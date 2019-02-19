Around the NFL

Franchise tag primer: Teams can start tagging players

Published: Feb 18, 2019 at 11:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tag, you're it.

Tuesday, February 19, marks the first day NFL clubs can designate the franchise or transition tag. The two-week window closes at 4 p.m. ET on March 5.

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal already broke down players we might expect to get tagged within the next fortnight -- a group that includes DeMarcus Lawrence, Jadeveon Clowney, Dee Ford and others.

What does "getting slapped with the franchise tag" actually mean?

NFL clubs have three different tagging options to keep players potentially under team control on a one-year tender in the absence of a long-term deal: 1) Non-exclusive franchise tag; 2) Exclusive franchise tag; 3) Transition tag.

Non-exclusive franchise tag: This is the most commonly used tag. When commentators colloquially refer to the "franchise tag" they are generally talking about the non-exclusive version. This is a one-year tender offer for an amount no less than the average of the top five salaries at the player's position over the last five years, or 120 percent of his previous salary, whichever is greater. The player can negotiate with other teams. The player's current team has the right to match any offer, or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation if he signs with another organization.

Exclusive franchise tag: A one-year tender offer to a player for an amount no less than the average of the top five salaries at the player's position for the current year, or 120 percent of his previous salary, whichever is greater. The player cannot negotiate with another team. The bump in pay scale (current average salary versus averaging of the previous five years) means only the very best receive this tag -- players for whom teams would gladly give up two first-round picks to sign. Generally, QBs are the most likely to receive an exclusive tag, but the Pittsburgh Steelersused it on running back Le'Veon Bell last year.

Transition tag: The transition tag is generally a half-measure utilized to give an organization the option to match a contract. The transition designation is a one-year tender offer for an amount that is the average of the top 10 salaries at the position -- as opposed to top five for the franchise tag. It guarantees the original club the right of first refusal to match any offer the player might receive from another club. The tagging team is awarded no compensation if it chooses not to match a deal. Last year, the Chicago Bears placed the transition tag on corner Kyle Fuller, then matched the contract offer from the Green Bay Packers.

Tagged players have until 4 p.m. ET on July 15 to negotiate a multiyear contract with the team. After July 15, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his club for the 2019 season, and the deal cannot be extended until after the team's last regular-season game.

Players may sign the tender at any point after officially being tagged. Until the tender is inked, the team can rescind the franchise or transition tag. Once the sheet is signed, the player's salary is guaranteed for that season. If a player does not sign the tender, they remain without a contract, and therefore are not subject to fine schedules for skipping offseason workouts (as we saw with Bell last year). A player who has not signed the tender can also not be traded.

Each team can only use one tag each year -- they can't designate both a franchise and transition player. A rescinded tender counts as a tag, meaning a team can't designate one player, rescind it, and use a new tag on another player in the same year. A player can be tagged up to three times by his team, with a jump in pay each occurrence.

Franchise and transition tag figures for each position are based on the salary cap for the 2019 season. In December, the NFL announced the salary cap projections for 2019 are in the range of $187 million to $191.1 million -- another sizable expected increase over the 2018 cap of $177.2 million per club. The official tag figures will we firmed when the final salary cap figure is announced.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers designate WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) to return from injured reserve

The Steelers could be receiving some receiving reinforcements for the postseason. ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ was designated to return from injured reserve and returned to practice Thursday, the team announced.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 13

John Brown is back in the NFL just in time for a run to a ring. The WR signed with the Buccaneers this week. Plus, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Thursday.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo admits uncertain future on his mind ahead of 49ers' playoff game vs. Cowboys

The moment the 49ers traded a haul of draft picks to move up and select a quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo knew his long-term future was in doubt.
news

Joe Mixon says opponents aren't laughing at Bengals anymore: 'They know what's going on'

The Bengals are used to being laughed at and mocked in NFL circles. Heading into Sunday's wild-card showdown with the Raiders, running back ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ isn't hearing anyone laughing anymore.
news

Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts 'significantly' better since Eagles' first matchup with Buccaneers

Part of the Eagles' surge into the playoffs came with improved play from second-year quarterback ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿, who has performed much better down the stretch.
news

Kliff Kingsbury expects Kyler Murray to 'play the best game of his career' in playoff debut vs. Rams

Despite a late season swoon, there have been flashes of Kyler Murray recapturing his early season form, where he led the Arizona Cardinals to a 7-0 start.
news

Vikings request to interview Eagles exec Catherine Raiche for general manager position

The Minnesota Vikings have requested to interview Catherine Raiche for their vacant general manager position, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
news

Frank Reich delivers season's final message on 'Hard Knocks': 'We can get better from this year'

The Colts' season-ending loss to the Jaguars in Week 18 has cast a shadow on Indy's season. Unsurprisingly, it was the centerpiece of Wednesday's "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts."
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers believes toe 'should be 100% by next week'

The toe injury that has bothered Green Bay Packers quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ throughout the latter part of the NFL season has all but healed according to him, and none too soon as the team enjoys a bye week prior to its playoff opener in the NFC Divisional Round. 
news

Colts owner Jim Irsay on year-ending loss: 'We ended our season in perhaps the worst way possible'

Following the Indianapolis Colts' disappointing end to the 2021 campaign, owner Jim Irsay sent a message to Indy fans saying the club will use it as fuel in 2022.
news

J.J. Watt on potential return vs. Rams: 'We'll make that decision as we get closer' to Monday

The Cardinals designated defensive end J.J. Watt to return after going on injured reserve following shoulder surgery back in October. Still, the former Defensive Player of the Year isn't promising he'll be on the field for Monday's postseason showdown with the Rams.
news

Giants owner John Mara calls end of 2021 season the lowest moment in lifelong association with franchise

Giants owner John Mara addressed the club's latest head coaching change Wednesday -- the team's fourth search for the right answer in that role since Tom Coughlin's exit after the 2015 season -- and described it as the most embarrassed he's ever been during his lifelong association with the franchise.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW