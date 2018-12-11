NFL salary cap for 2019 projected at $187M-$191.1M

The salary cap is once again going up.

The NFL announced Tuesday that projections for the 2019 salary cap are in the range of $187 million to $191.1 million -- a decent increase over the 2018 cap of $177.2 million per club.

There has been a 40 percent increase in the salary cap since the 2014 season ($133 million) and it would be the sixth consecutive year the cap is projected to climb more than $10 million per club year over year.

According to the league, total projected player costs, including benefits, are projected at more than $7.3 billion in 2019.

The final salary-cap figure will be revealed in the months ahead before free agency officially begins on March 13.