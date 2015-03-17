Four quarterbacks hurt by offseason moves

Cutler's situation in Chicago felt poisonous even before they traded away his favorite target. Brandon Marshall was no locker-room sweetheart, but dumping a Pro Bowl wideout won't help this passing game. Outside of bringing in Eddie Royal, the Bears have done little to transform an attack that floundered under Marc Trestman last season. The hidden hope is that new play-caller Adam Gase will generate the same sparks he unleashed in Denver, but that boils down to the quarterback. Bears lineman Matt Slauson says Cutler "can be every bit of" Peyton Manning, "if not more." Our take: Chicago's biggest free-agent mistake was failing to find a way to move on from this failed experiment under center.