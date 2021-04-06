Former Washington, Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar signing with Lions on one-year deal

Former Washington Football Team and Seattle Seahawks defensive back ﻿Quinton Dunbar﻿ is signing with the Detroit Lions, according to his agency Elite Loyalty Sports.

Dunbar is a six-season veteran who garnered six starts with the Seahawks last year and is heading to Motown on a one-year deal.

Ranked No. 83 among Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents of 2021, Dunbar heads to the Lions under the new Dan Campbell regime on a prove-it deal for himself and as a low-risk, high-reward addition for Detroit's rebuild.

Heading into his age-29 season, Dunbar is likely to compete for snaps with ﻿Amani Oruwariye﻿ and ﻿Corn Elder﻿ at cornerback with 2020 No. 3 overall pick ﻿Jeff Okudah﻿ locked into the starting lineup.

Dunbar surrendered to the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department in May of last year on after a warrant was issued for his arrest on armed robbery charges. Charges against Dunbar were subsequently declined.

Thereafter, Dunbar played his first and only season with the Seahawks (he recorded 30 tackles and five passes defended) after five seasons in Washington in which he was more often than not a spot starter for the squad until a 2019 showing in which he had 11 starts.

As noted by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Dunbar will reunite with assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant, who was with the corner in Washington at the start of his career. New Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, a former NFL corner, got along well with Dunbar during his Detroit visit, Garafolo added.