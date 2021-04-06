Around the NFL

Former Washington, Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar signing with Lions on one-year deal

Published: Apr 05, 2021 at 08:11 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Former Washington Football Team and Seattle Seahawks defensive back ﻿Quinton Dunbar﻿ is signing with the Detroit Lions, according to his agency Elite Loyalty Sports.

Dunbar is a six-season veteran who garnered six starts with the Seahawks last year and is heading to Motown on a one-year deal.

Ranked No. 83 among Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents of 2021, Dunbar heads to the Lions under the new Dan Campbell regime on a prove-it deal for himself and as a low-risk, high-reward addition for Detroit's rebuild.

Heading into his age-29 season, Dunbar is likely to compete for snaps with ﻿Amani Oruwariye﻿ and ﻿Corn Elder﻿ at cornerback with 2020 No. 3 overall pick ﻿Jeff Okudah﻿ locked into the starting lineup.

Dunbar surrendered to the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department in May of last year on after a warrant was issued for his arrest on armed robbery charges. Charges against Dunbar were subsequently declined.

Thereafter, Dunbar played his first and only season with the Seahawks (he recorded 30 tackles and five passes defended) after five seasons in Washington in which he was more often than not a spot starter for the squad until a 2019 showing in which he had 11 starts.

As noted by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Dunbar will reunite with assistant coach Aubrey Pleasant, who was with the corner in Washington at the start of his career. New Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, a former NFL corner, got along well with Dunbar during his Detroit visit, Garafolo added.

Now, Dunbar look to add a veteran presence to a Lions squad aiming to find its legs amid its latest revamp.

Related Content

news

'Field goal' response no good in Aaron Rodgers' debut as 'Jeopardy!' guest host

A much-scrutinized decision in the NFC Championship Game followed Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to his debut as "Jeopardy!" guest host, which aired Monday in syndication and ended in memorable fashion thanks to a Green Bay-related answer in the waning moments of the episode.  
news

Aaron Rodgers still sees future with Packers as 'beautiful mystery'

While Aaron Rodgers is still relishing his latest MVP campaign, he acknowledged Monday his status in Green Bay remains the same. "My future, really a lot of it is out of my control," the 37-year-old Packers QB said.
news

Jets trade Sam Darnold to Panthers for three draft picks

Sam Darnold, the No. 3 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, has been dealt from the Jets to the Panthers, Ian Rapoport reports. Carolina is sending New York a sixth-rounder in this year's draft, as well as a second- and fourth-rounder in 2022.
news

Sammy Watkins hopes to recapture collegiate form with Ravens: 'I think I'm that guy'

The world hasn't seen a dominant Sammy Watkins in years. After signing as a free agent in Baltimore, Watkins hopes his latest fresh start ushers in a rebirth for the former No. 4 overall pick.
news

Mike Vrabel: Titans confident in player-evaluation process despite Isaiah Wilson miss

Despite Tennessee's roster misses, coach Mike Vrabel said it doesn't change the Titans' process of evaluating players, particularly in the draft, in the second season of COVID restrictions.
news

Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis apologizes after tweeting anti-Asian slur

Carlton Davis﻿ apologized Sunday after using an anti-Asian slur in a since-deleted tweet. Davis said in his apology that he did not mean to offend anyone and did not understand the slur's connotation.
news

Daniel Jones gathering Giants for throwing sessions in Arizona

Daniel Jones﻿ is bringing together his Giants teammates for several days of throwing sessions this week in Arizona, Ian Rapoport reports. The group will include WRs and TEs and OL, with Jones organizing the whole operation.
news

Sean Payton: Drew Brees' retirement won't fully hit until Saints' offseason workouts start

Sean Payton knew ﻿Drew Brees﻿' retirement was coming. Mentally preparing to move on from a Hall of Famer doesn't make life any easier in the aftermath. Payton said the new reality wouldn't fully set in until the Saints hit the field.
news

OSU coach Ryan Day calls out 'reckless' comments about QB Justin Fields' work ethic

Future first-round pick Justin Fields was the center of controversy last week when former Dan Orlovsky suggested he'd been told some teams were concerned about Fields' work ethic and desire to be great. 
news

Shaq Lawson looks to aid Texans' transition to 4-3 defense under Lovie Smith: 'It's perfect for me'

Transitioning away from the 3-4 defense will take an overhaul of personnel in Houston. With ﻿J.J. Watt﻿ gone, the Texans traded for veteran ﻿Shaq Lawson﻿ from Miami to help the transition.
news

This Week in NFL History: April 5 to April 11; Troy Polamalu retires after 12 seasons

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the NFL Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW