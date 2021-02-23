Around the NFL

Former Panthers DT Kawann Short drawing interest from a few teams since being cut

Published: Feb 23, 2021 at 09:29 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The benefit for veteran players cut at this point in the NFL calendar is a jump on free agency weeks before the market opens.

The Carolina Panthers released defensive tackle ﻿Kawann Short﻿ last week. The eight-year veteran told SiriusXM NFL Radio he is already getting nibbles of interest.

"We had a few teams reach out, but none set in stone," Short said. "We're really trying to narrow it down to see what's the best fit for me, the best fit for my family."

Short noted that the Panthers would be interested in a return if the market doesn't bear fruit, and a short-term deal could be worked out.

The former second-round pick has spent his entire career in Carolina, earning two Pro Bowl bids and 32.5 sacks over his first six seasons. The past two years, however, have been injury-riddled. He's played just five games since 2018, compiling 10 tackles and zero sacks.

Given his injury history and age, and the 2021 salary-cap crunch, the 32-year-old is aware he's likely going to have to sign a prove-it deal on the open market.

The ex-Panther understood why the team cut him, given his salary-cap figure was set to be nearly $20 million. Short noted it was "respectful" of the club to cut him early to test the market before free agency.

With NFL teams still waiting for the salary cap to be officially set, even the jumpstart on free agency might not benefit veterans like Short as much as a normal offseason.

Related Content

news

K.J. Wright wants to stay with Seahawks, but not planning to take hometown discount

Seahawks LB ﻿K.J. Wright﻿ wants to stay in Seattle, but he doesn't plan on giving the team a hometown discount to do so. Wright told Jim Rome he didn't plan on taking anything other than a market-value deal.
news

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp involved in personnel meetings

Detroit owner Sheila Ford Hamp is getting to know the inner workings of her club. Chris Spielman, who joined the Lions in January as a Special Assistant, told 97.1 The Ticket that Hamp is involved in the team's personnel meetings. 
news

NFL teams can start franchise tagging players today

February 23rd marks the opening of the franchise and transition tag window, which means we're in the final stages as teams prepare for the new league year and the start of free agency on March 17.
news

Lions head coach Dan Campbell OK with being known as a meathead

New Detroit head coach Dan Campbell had quite a memorable introductory press conference. And he's OK if people judge him as a meathead. "I have zero problem with it," Campbell said. 
news

Urban Meyer announces hiring of Amy Palcic to lead Jaguars team communications 

Widely regarded as one of the top PR people in the NFL, Amy Palcic has been hired by the Jaguars, new head coach Urban Meyer announced. Palcic's hiring comes after she was let go by the Texans in November. 
news

Jaguars expected to decline team option for TE Tyler Eifert 

The Jaguars are expected to decline the team option for TE Tyler Eifert's contract and the veteran will hit free agency, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported per sources. 
news

Eagles to release WR Alshon Jeffery when league year begins

The Philadelphia Eagles will be releasing WR Alshon Jeffery when the 2021 league year starts in March, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Packers RB Jamaal Williams on free agency: 'I'd really love to just be a Packer all my life if I could'

The Green Bay Packers have big questions regarding their backfield heading into free agency. During an appearance on NFL NOW on Monday, Jamaal Williams expressed his desire to stay in-state.
news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin diagnosed with COVID-19, away from team facility

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, an NFL team has been affected in the offseason. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is away from the team facility.
news

Mike Iupati, four-time Pro Bowl guard, retires after 11 seasons

﻿Mike Iupati﻿'s Pro Bowl career has reached its conclusion. The 11-year veteran has retired from the NFL, Iupati told The Spokesman-Review: "My body was telling me it was time to close the door."
news

Lions WR Kenny Golladay considered strong candidate for franchise tag

Along with ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ and ﻿Chris Godwin﻿, Detroit Lions receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ is a prime candidate to get franchise tagged in the coming weeks. 
