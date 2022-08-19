Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer returns to FOX as college football analyst 

Seven months following his dismissal as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, Urban Meyer is returning to the college football world as a member of FOX's Big Noon Kickoff cast, the network announced Friday.

Meyer will return to reform the show's original cast, which also features host Rob Stone along with former college football greats and NFL players Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn.

Meyer, who won three national championships during a 17-season college football career, went 2-11 in his first and only NFL head coaching job last year with the Jaguars. He was fired in December of 2021 after losses and controversy mounted in his short tenure.