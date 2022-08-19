Around the NFL

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer returns to FOX as college football analyst 

Published: Aug 19, 2022 at 04:09 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Seven months following his dismissal as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, Urban Meyer is returning to the college football world as a member of FOX's Big Noon Kickoff cast, the network announced Friday.

Meyer will return to reform the show's original cast, which also features host Rob Stone along with former college football greats and NFL players Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn.

Meyer, who won three national championships during a 17-season college football career, went 2-11 in his first and only NFL head coaching job last year with the Jaguars. He was fired in December of 2021 after losses and controversy mounted in his short tenure.

Meyer was a member of the Big Noon show for the 2019 and 2020 seasons before leaving to take the Jaguars job.

Related Content

news

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on starting role: 'I just have to be myself'

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett is in line to start the first 11 games of the season following Deshaun Watson's suspension. Brissett told reporters on Friday that his plan in his new role is to just be himself.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 19

Miles Sanders was sidelined yet again at Eagles practice Friday by a hamstring injury. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Friday.

news

Cardinals to induct former owner Bill Bidwill into Ring of Honor during Week 1 game vs. Chiefs

The Cardinals will induct former owner Bill Bidwill into their Ring of Honor during halftime of their Week 1 game against the Chiefs on Sept. 11. Bidwill, the father of current Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, died in 2019 at the age of 88.

news

Panthers QBs P.J. Walker, Matt Corral to rotate quarters vs. Patriots; Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold out

The Carolina Panthers will sit Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold during Friday night's preseason game against the Patriots. P.J. Walker will play the first and third quarters, while rookie Matt Corral will get the second and fourth.

news

Colts' Frank Reich: Shaquille Leonard likely won't be 100 percent when he returns

Frank Reich remains optimistic that star linebacker Shaquille Leonard will be ready to play Week 1 despite undergoing back surgery in June. But Reich acknowledged that even if he's cleared to play the season opener, Leonard likely won't be at full force.

news

Stephen Jones: Dak Prescott having 'best camp that I've seen him have since he's been a Cowboy'

Last training camp, Dak Prescott dealt with a muscle strain in his throwing arm as he recovered from a fractured foot. This year, the Cowboys quarterback is healthy and impressing during offseason work.

news

Joe Burrow on Jessie Bates' absence: Bengals teammates will 'welcome him back with open arms'

Bengals star safety Jessie Bates continues to skip training camp after not agreeing to a long-term contract with the club. As Cincy awaits the return of the playmaker, Joe Burrow isn't sweating the absence of the defensive leader.

news

Marcus Mariota a willing mentor to Desmond Ridder: 'It's ultimately going to make your team better'

Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder said veteran Marcus Mariota has been like another coach for him this offseason and into preseason action.

news

Bears TE Cole Kmet flashes promise in brief preseason outing Thursday vs. Seattle

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet and quarterback Justin Fields worked on their chemistry this offseason, which was evident in their brief outing together Thursday night.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Bears' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Justin Fields and the Bears' offense still have plenty of work to do, but Chicago's defense clamped down on Geno Smith and the Seahawks for a preseason win on Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 18

The New York Jets are "going to do right" by Zach Wilson in his recovery, while New York Giants QB Daniel Jones revealed he had an offseason neck procedure.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE