Former Giants teammates' support for Jason Pierre-Paul means rooting for once-enemy Tom Brady in Super Bowl

To understand the bond that still exists between Pierre-Paul and his old teammates, it would have helped to be on Pierre-Paul's Super Bowl Zoom with the media on Monday afternoon. Pierre-Paul was his goofy self while technology issues were worked through, chatting about the battery life on his iPhone, wondering aloud why he wasn't getting any questions yet and cursing prodigiously. Then a familiar face popped in for a question: Umenyiora, who is now a media member in London.

Singing and cackling ensued. "You got to lead from the front! You cannot lead from the back!" Pierre-Paul shouted to Umenyiora.

Umenyiora: "I don't even have a question, I just wanted to say, 'What's up?' You know what to do. Go get 'em, man."

Pierre-Paul: "I miss you, bro. Love, bro, love. My dog, man."

Even as most of his former teammates have retired, and even after the Giants traded Pierre-Paul to the Bucs before the 2018 season, he has remained close to many of the Giants players with whom he shared that Super Bowl run. That, Umenyiora noted, is not always the norm and it is why there is more unbridled delight than mixed emotion for Pierre-Paul teaming with Brady now. Umenyiora says the two FaceTime almost every week, and before the season, Pierre-Paul vowed, "I'm going to go get it."

He did, with a 9.5-sack season and two sacks of Aaron Rodgers in the NFC Championship Game. That helped put Brady into his 10th Super Bowl and that, of course, is the dominant storyline in two weeks of build up to the game. But there is Pierre-Paul, too, forcing the former Giants into what might be a strange position, given their shared history. They're going to have to root for Tom Brady?

"This is beyond bizarre for us," said former offensive lineman David Diehl﻿, another member of the 2011 Giants.

It is also a bit of a relief, though. Pierre-Paul is only 32, but his life has contained multitudes. He was a raw talent when the Giants drafted him in the first round in 2010 and was so inexperienced he had to be taught how to properly lift weights. He made a very fast first impression even when he was on the scout team -- opposing linemen immediately noticed his very long arms.

"He was a handful," said NFL Network's Shaun O'Hara﻿, who was Pierre-Paul's teammate in 2010.