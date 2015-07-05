Jason Pierre-Paul injures hand in fireworks accident

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Pierre-Paul suffered a hand injury Saturday night while attempting to light fireworks that required hospitalization, according to two sources briefed of the situation. Rapoport reported JPP's hand will be intact, and as of Sunday night, doctors are still examining for nerve damage and other issues related to the incident.
There were multiple tweets on Saturday indicating that Pierre-Paul had procured a large amount of fireworks for a Fourth of July celebration at or near his home in South Florida. The fireworks appear to have been transported in a rented U-Haul van. Pierre-Paul posted an Instagram video in front of the van prior to Saturday's incident.
The news could potentially impact Pierre-Paul's future with the Giants. The team used its franchise tag on the two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher in March, but Pierre-Paul has not signed his $14.8 million tender and therefore is not currently under contract.
Pierre-Paul, 26, enjoyed a healthy and productive 2014, starting 16 games for the first time in his career and finishing with 12.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He ranked seventh out of 59 qualified 4-3 defensive ends in Pro Football Focus' ratings.
We'll have more on this story as it develops.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes back Lindsay Rhodes to recap Antonio Gates' suspension and the 'Top 100' rankings. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.