Jason Pierre-Paul on Chiefs' replacement tackle Mike Remmers: 'I didn't even know who that was'

Feb 01, 2021
Nick Shook

The Kansas City Chiefs will play in Super Bowl LV without either of their usual starters at tackle after ﻿Eric Fisher﻿ suffered an Achilles injury in the AFC Championship Game.

After moving ﻿Mike Remmers﻿ to the left side to take Fisher's place in the Chiefs' win over the Bills, Chiefs coach Andy Reid essentially confirmed to reporters Monday that backup Remmers will again man the left side, adding "I don't think that's a secret on what side he'll play," via the Kansas City Star's Herbie Teope.

﻿Andrew Wylie﻿ is expected to shift from right guard to tackle to replace Remmers, and veteran ﻿Stefen Wisniewski﻿ should be the one to fill in for Wylie.

None of this is significant to Buccaneers edge rusher ﻿Jason Pierre-Paul﻿.

"I don't care, it don't matter. This is the freaking Super Bowl," Pierre-Paul said of the Chiefs' offensive line injuries Monday. "I don't care if they have three offensive linemen, they send two to block me, three to block me. I'm going to do what I need to do. Us boys going to do what we need to do. That's a you problem. They gotta figure that out. I'm coming to play a football game. Not just any football game, but Super Bowl LV. I ain't got time to play games. The only game I'm playing is football. ... I don't care about their offensive linemen. I don't care."

Remmers last played in a Super Bowl at the end of the 2015 season as a member of the Carolina Panthers. In Super Bowl 50, he was tasked with blocking Von Miller and fared poorly, allowing three sacks, one of which being a strip sack that Denver recovered for a touchdown. He has a chance at redemption against another team with a highly effective pass-rushing duo in Pierre-Paul and ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿.

The latter was on that 2015 Denver team, though he wasn't anywhere near fully formed into the havoc-wreaking force he is now. Barrett talked Monday of his memories of Miller's approach (hint: speed) and how he might use it against Remmers, someone he said he'll likely face at least a few times on Sunday.

As for Pierre Paul, his last Super Bowl experience also ended in triumph in early 2012 as a member of the Super Bowl XLIV champion Giants, but he said Monday he was just playing football without a full understanding of the game back then. Now, he's equipped with a decade of experience and is well aware of the rare opportunity ahead of him.

A little offensive line reshuffling isn't going to shake his foundation.

"I didn't even know who that was," Pierre-Paul said of Remmers. "Man, I'm not going to lie to you. Is this a tackle that you're talking about? Like I said, I don't care too much about it. They got to figure that out. I'm going to play some great football this weekend."

