Former Cowboy, broadcast veteran Johnston joins NFL Network

FOX Sports Game Analyst Joins NFL Network's All-Pro Analyst Lineup on "NFL Total Access"
Former Dallas Cowboys fullback and broadcast veteran Daryl "Moose" Johnston has joined NFL Network as an analyst, it was announced on Wednesday.
Johnston, a three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowl selection who spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, will serve as an in-studio analyst on "NFL Total Access" and contribute to other NFL Network shows and specials. He will make his debut on "NFL Total Access" on Thursday, July 29 at 7 p.m. ET.
Johnston will also continue his role as a game analyst for Fox NFL Sunday this fall.
"Daryl joins our already deep roster of champions on NFL Network" said Eric Weinberger, NFL Network executive producer. "He has become one of the top game voices in the business at FOX Sports, and we are looking forward to extending his analysis and opinions to our studio shows and specials."
"I have been a fan of NFL Network since it launched and enjoyed working on the Super Bowl selection show earlier this year," Johnston said. "Being on 'NFL Total Access' is a perfect complement to calling games on FOX Sports."
"NFL Total Access" is the NFL show of record, providing daily news, interviews and analysis from around the league live Monday through Saturday at 7 p.m. ET during the NFL season. Uniquely structured to provide news and analysis through the players' eyes, Johnston joins a group of analysts, including Rod Woodson, Warren Sapp, Jamie Dukes, Trent Green, Marshall Faulk, and others on "NFL Total Access" that offer first-hand insight on the hottest topics surrounding all 32 NFL teams.
In May, Johnston served as a contributor on NFL Network's special "Super Bowl XLVIII Selection Show" live from the NFL Spring Meetings in Dallas, alongside host Rich Eisen and analyst Michael Irvin.
As a second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 1989 NFL Draft, Johnston scored 22 touchdowns and accumulated more receptions (294) than carries (232) in his career.
A native of Youngstown, N.Y., Johnston is a 1989 graduate of Syracuse University where he as a member of the football team and earned All-Big East honors in 1988 and was an All-American in 1989.
NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the only television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log on to www.nfl.com/nflnetwork. NFL.com is the exclusive internet home of NFL Network.