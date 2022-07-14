Around the NFL

Former Chiefs, Browns OL Mitchell Schwartz announces retirement after nine seasons

Published: Jul 14, 2022 at 02:40 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Mitchell Schwartz's time protecting quarterbacks and clearing space for teammates is over.

The veteran tackle announced he is retiring on Thursday.

"I'm officially retiring from the NFL," Schwartz said via Twitter. "It's been almost two years since I injured my back. I had surgery last February and have been doing rehab ever since. I'm currently feeling as good as I have since then, but it's clear my body won't ever be the same. The nerve pain down my legs is no longer a daily occurrence, but it might never fully go away.

"I've enjoyed so much about my time in the NFL and am walking away feeling very fulfilled. Winning the Super Bowl was the pinnacle of my career. My 7,894 consecutive snaps streak and four All-Pro nominations are my proudest individual accomplishments, far exceeding my own expectations."

A second-round pick of the Browns in 2012, Schwartz hit his high-water mark with the Kansas City Chiefs, earning All-Pro honors in each of his first four seasons with the team (including a first-team selection in 2018) before winning Super Bowl LIV. With Schwartz protecting his right side, Patrick Mahomes blossomed into the superstar quarterback we know him to be today, and it's fair to wonder whether the signal-caller would have been able to author Kansas City's thrilling comeback in Super Bowl LIV without Schwartz keeping San Francisco's pass rushers at bay.

That game would be one of Schwartz's last. He appeared in just six contests in the following season before undergoing back surgery, and Kansas City released him in March of 2021.

Schwartz entered the NFL as a day-two selection out of California and proved to be a wise pick, earning Pro Football Focus All-Rookie honors in his first season. He continued to improve as time passed, overcoming early challenges and serving as a rock-solid pass protector who started every single game in his career from 2012 to 2019.

Unfortunately for Schwartz, the solid, young tackle didn't quite fit into Cleveland's long-term plans, leading to his departure for Kansas City. It proved to be the best possible outcome for the tackle, who wasn't the only son in his family to play in the NFL: His brother, Geoff, played guard for four different teams from 2008-2015 before retiring in early 2017.

Schwartz won't be without things to do now that his football career is finished. He and his wife, Brooke, recently moved into a home complete with a custom-built (and lavish) kitchen suited for Schwartz's culinary endeavors.

"I've met so many great people and forged relationships that will last a lifetime. Football was a big part of my life and always will be," Schwartz said. "I love the game and have a passion for sharing my knowledge. But I never defined myself as only a football player. I have other interests that I'll have more time to explore: food/cooking and my Mitch in the Kitch series, travel, golf, horology. But must importantly I'll have more time with my wife, Brooke, and our two little dogs."

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, July 14

The Cowboys announced on Thursday the signing of journeyman linebacker Malik Jefferson.

news

Tom Brady on eventual retirement: 'I've realized I don't have five years left'

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady discussed a number of topics during a recent sit-down with "Variety." Brady told the entertainment magazine that he doesn't know when he'll retire officially, but he knows the he doesn't have "five years left."

news

Bengals announce white helmets coming for 2022 season

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Thursday the club will be wearing a new white helmet during the 2022 season.

news

Steelers' Alex Highsmith aiming for '10-to-12 sack mark' in 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith made the jump from a rotational player as a rookie to a regular starter in 2021. Now the third-year player is looking to make another leap by putting together his first season with double-digit sacks.

news

Panthers' former first-rounder Rashard Anderson dies at 45

Former Carolina Panthers' first-round pick Rashard Anderson died at 45 years old.

Jackson State University, where Anderson was a corner from 1996-1999 and inducted into the school's Hall of Fame, announced Anderson's death. No cause was given.

news

Le'Veon Bell excited for 'next chapter,' 'truly appreciated every single year of my NFL journey'

A day after announcing he wouldn't play in the NFL in 2022, aspiring boxer Le'Veon Bell hinted at retirement in a lengthy social media post on Wednesday.

news

Panthers OT Ickey Ekwonu has no favorite in QB battle: 'Whoever's back there, I'll be doing everything I can to keep him safe'

In the aftermath of the Baker Mayfield trade, Panthers OT Ickey Ekwonu isn't choosing sides in the upcoming QB battle, just underscoring his confidence in Carolina coaches to make the right decision.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, July 13

The Falcons signed second-round edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie to a rookie contract on Wednesday.

news

Justin Reid believes Chiefs offense will maintain success without Tyreek Hill: 'It's going to be fireworks'

Chiefs safety Justin Reid laid out exactly why Patrick Mahomes and Co. will continue their high-flying act in 2022 despite losing Tyreek Hill in the offseason.

news

Nasir Adderley on Chargers' defensive additions: 'We know we have a special group around us'

The Chargers spent the offseason bolstering the defense in an effort to slow the dynamic offenses in the AFC West. Adding Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson has veteran defensive back Nasir Adderley excited.

news

Raiders' Darren Waller: Tight end position 'becoming more and more fit to carry a team's passing game'

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is seeking a new contract heading into 2022, and he's been vocal about the elevated ability of tight ends to impact the passing game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW