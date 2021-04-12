Around the NFL

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid charged with felony DWI, causing multi-vehicle car crash

Published: Apr 12, 2021
Former Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, officially was charged with felony driving while intoxicated and causing a multi-vehicle car crash on Feb. 4 that left a 5-year-old girl with a brain injury, the Jackson County (Missouri) Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.

Britt Reid is expected to surrender to authorities Monday, and the prosecutor's office requested $100,000 bond and Reid to be placed on GPS and alcohol monitoring.

According to authorities, a test of Reid's blood serum after the crash showed his blood alcohol concentration to be at .113. Class D felony DWI faces a potential punishment of a maximum seven years in prison.

The crash occurred when, according to the KCPD, a grey Chevy Impala, which had run out of gas, was stopped on the southbound entrance ramp for I-435 from Stadium Drive near Arrowhead Stadium. A Chevy Traverse was parked, with its lights on, near the Impala to provide assistance. A Ram pickup truck, which Britt Reid admitted to police he was driving, traveling on the entrance ramp struck the left front of the Impala and then the rear of the Traverse.

A 5-year-old seated in the back seat of the Traverse was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and a 4-year-old also seated in the back seat was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police. The driver of the Traverse and the front seat adult passenger did not sustain injuries, nor did the Impala driver.

"A police investigation of the crash determined that Reid was driving a truck that was traveling nearly 84 mph just 1.9 seconds before the crash," the prosecutor's office said in a Monday release.

The crash occurred days before the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, and Reid did not travel with the team for the game.

Following the Super Bowl, the Chiefs announced Reid had been placed on administrative leave, and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Reid is no longer with the organization after his contract expired.

