Former Chargers CB Casey Hayward signs with Raiders

Published: May 04, 2021 at 07:05 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Casey Hayward has found a new home, and he didn't even need to leave the AFC West to do so.

Hayward has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced Tuesday.

Drafted in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Packers, Hayward spent the last five seasons in Southern California with the Chargers, where he became a Pro Bowler in 2016 and 2017. Hayward played in every regular-season game for the Chargers from 2016-2019 before missing two contests last season, his final with Los Angeles.

Hayward's performance dropped significantly when viewing it through a Pro Football Focus lens. After posting a grade of at least 75.7 and a coverage grade of at least 74.5 in each season from 2014-2019, the 31-year-old corner finished with marks of 59.5 in both categories in 2020. Los Angeles released him in March just before the start of free agency in a move that could've been seen as motivated by both money and performance.

The Chargers followed suit by drafting Hayward's replacement, Florida State's Asante Samuel Jr., in the second round Friday.

If you ask the Raiders, they'll tell you they just landed a Pro Bowl corner. And factually, that's correct -- he just hasn't been a Pro Bowl corner by definition since 2017.

Las Vegas, though, is pushing this addition as major, with its social team tweeting "You wanted him. We got him." The account followed it up with some emojis to fit their opinion of their new pick-up:

At his best, Hayward is a highly effective corner. It's just fair to wonder if, at 31, he still has it in him. He won't be counted on to be the Raiders' top corner, joining a secondary that includes Trayvon Mullen﻿, 2020 first-rounder Damon Arnette﻿, and veteran Rasul Douglas﻿. Elsewhere in the team's defensive backfield, the Raiders are releasing safety ﻿Jeff Heath﻿ on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Hayward can bring valuable experience to a unit that needs to be better in 2021, and make a few plays along the way. If anything, it's a low-risk addition for the Raiders.

Related Content

news

Matt Rhule on why Panthers didn't pick QB in draft: 'I just believe in Sam [Darnold]'

Some might have been surprised the Panthers didn't go with a quarterback at No. 8 overall in Thursday's first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But Carolina head coach Matt Rhule let it be known that it's because he has ever confidence in Sam Darnold leading his squad. 
news

Broncos OT Ja'Wuan James tears Achilles; could miss 2021 season

Denver Broncos offensive tackle ﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿ suffered a torn Achilles on Tuesday and could miss the upcoming 2021 season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Marcus Peters still feels 'disrespected' by Rams after trade to Ravens

More than a year later after he was dealt to the Ravens by the Rams, who then obtained Jalen Ramsey, CB Marcus Peters is plenty upset by what he feels was disrespect shown him by L.A.
news

Roundup: Former Colts first-round pick Malik Hooker visiting Dolphins

Malik Hooker walked from Indianapolis via free agency this offseason, and after a quiet free agency, he remains unsigned. That could change soon.
news

2021 NFL Draft was third most-watched draft ever

The 2021 NFL Draft was seen by an average audience of 6.1 million viewers (TV and digital) across NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and digital channels during the three-day event, making it the third most-watched draft ever.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo ready for 'competition' with Trey Lance, compares it to relationship with Tom Brady

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't quite see the drafting of Trey Lance as the beginning of the end for himself in San Francisco. He might also have an unrealistic view of the current score.
news

Ravens sign former Steelers OT Alejandro Villaneuva to two-year, $14M deal

The Ravens' long-awaited signing of offensive tackle ﻿Alejandro Villanueva﻿ is in the books. Baltimore signed the veteran offensive tackle to a two-year, $14 million deal with $8 million fully guaranteed.
news

Quinnen Williams broke foot during workout; Jets hopeful he's ready for training camp

Jets DT Quinnen Williams will likely have surgery to repair the break and is expected to be sideline him 8-10 weeks, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Buccaneers rookie OLB Joe Tryon to wear No. 9 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round pick Joe Tryon might be getting off on the wrong foot with new teammate ﻿Tom Brady﻿ over his new number.
news

Kyle Shanahan explains 49ers' decision to trade up to No. 3 to take Trey Lance

Some viewed the price GM John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan paid for Trey Lance as a curve-breaking amount. Shanahan, however, believes if the Niners hadn't leapt up the board, someone would have, and the cost might have been even higher.
news

Greg Roman: Ravens' new WRs 'expand our profile quite a bit' in passing game

The Ravens used their first of two first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft to upgrade their receiver corps, snagging Rashod Bateman with the No. 27 overall pick, and then added wideout Tylan Wallace in the fourth round.
