Former Cardinals Patrick Peterson, Chase Edmonds don't think Kyler Murray will finish career with Arizona

Though it's difficult to remember such a dramatic situation of discourse playing out in the desert, Peterson and Edmonds believe this is just the latest chapter for a franchise that's struggled to build a winning culture. In particular, they sighted Arizona's stumbles down the stretch the last two seasons.

In 2020, Arizona was 5-2 at one point and was 8-6 before losing its last two games to finish out of the playoffs. In 2021, the Cardinals were the last undefeated team in the NFL at 7-0, but went on to lose four of their final five regular-season games. They backed into the playoffs and were promptly dispatched by the Los Angeles Rams in a 23-point wild-card loss.

"I just know, especially knowing how the last two years had ended, meaning 2021 and 2020, and knowing the type of competitor that K1 is, and the type of winner that he wants to be," Edmonds said. "I knew there was gonna be, at some point, some things happening. Especially just because, you see the power that quarterbacks have now. … They hold the weight, man, and you gotta pay 'em. I feel like K1 obviously got to do what he's got to do to make sure he gets paid and take care of himself and take care of his family.