Hall of Fame

'Forgotten Four' of Marion Motley, Woody Strode, Kenny Washington, Bill Willis selected for Ralph Hay Pioneer Award

Published: May 26, 2022 at 06:30 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

A year prior to Jackie Robinson's historic 1947 debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers, a quartet of Black football players broke down the race barrier in professional football that had been erected since the early 1930s.

Known as the "Forgotten Four," Marion Motley, Woody Strode, Kenny Washington and Bill Willis reintegrated pro football in 1946, and have now been selected to share the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Ralph Hay Pioneer Award during enshrinement week.

Enshrinement week includes the enshrinees' gold jacket dinner on Friday, Aug. 5, and the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class enshrinement on Aug. 6, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

"The selection of these four men as the Ralph Hay Pioneer Award winners could not be more fitting," Hall President Jim Porter said in a statement. "Individually and collectively, they made one of the most profound cultural shifts in pro football history when they broke pro football's color barrier, thus ending years of racial segregation. Their pioneering role not only opened the door to opportunity for generations of NFL players to come, but it also changed the game forever."

The Ralph Hay Pioneer Award, which has been presented only nine times previously, was established in 1972 and is presented in recognition of "significant innovative contributions to professional football." The award is named after the former owner of the Canton Bulldogs who hosted the NFL's formational meeting in Canton in 1920.

Hall of Famers Fritz Pollard and Duke Slater integrated pro football in 1920 and 1922, respectively, but it was Motley, Strode, Washington and Willis who reintegrated the sport.

Motley (Class of 1968) and Willis (1977) are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who began their careers in 1946 with the Cleveland Browns, while Washington and Strode signed with the Los Angeles Rams in '46.

Strode, an end, played but one pro season for the Rams, but might well be the most recognizable name. Having starred at UCLA along with Robinson and Washington on the 1939 Bruins football team, Strode would also find gridiron success in the Canadian Football League. He served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II and later went on to have a successful career as an actor. Nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor for his part in Spartacus, Strode had nearly 100 roles in TV and film from 1941 through 1995. He also did his share of professional wrestling and the iconic character of "Sheriff Woody" in Toy Story is named after him.

Washington, a halfback, played only three seasons in his pro career due to knee injuries. The UCLA product averaged 6.1 yards per carry for his career, finishing with 859 career yards.

Motley and Willis were integral players in the Browns' dynasty, each of them part of four All-America Football Conference championships and one NFL Championship.

A phenomenal fullback who was twice an All-Pro and once a Pro Bowler, Motley was a power runner -- and a power blocker for the Otto Graham-led passing attack -- who twice won rushing titles. Motley finished his career with 4,720 yards rushing, 31 touchdowns and a spot on the Hall of Fame's All-1940s Team.

A spot on the All-1940s Team was also reserved for Willis, a three-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler who played guard and defensive guard.

All of the "Forgotten Four" will be recognized posthumously.

PREVIOUS RALPH HAY PIONEER AWARD WINNERS

Table inside Article
YearAward Winner
2016Joe BrowneWorked for over 50 years at the NFL, turning it into the most popular sport in the world.
2012Art McNallyDevoted his entire professional career to officiating, pioneered numerous innovations for the NFL including instant replay.
2007Steve SabolPresident of NFL Films and honored filmmaker.
2004City of Pottsville, PennsylvaniaLoyal support of the NFL, undying spirit and pride in the history of the defunct Pottsville Maroons of the 1920s.
2001George TomaNFL’s longtime head groundskeeper known as the “God of Sod.”
1992David BossVice President and Creative Director for NFL Properties, noted photographer.
1986John FacendaLegendary voice of NFL Films.
1975Arch WardChicago Tribune sports editor who initiated Chicago All-Star Game that featured NFL champions vs. College All-Stars.
1972Fred GehrkeL.A. Rams halfback who devised idea of logos on helmets and painted horns on Rams helmets in 1948.

Related Content

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler among deserving members

Tony Boselli and LeRoy Butler finally made it to Canton. But where were the first-ballot candidates? Adam Rank breaks down the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Ranking the 26 semifinalists

Adam Rank provides his ranking of the 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 -- including first-ballot hopefuls Devin Hester, Steve Smith Sr. and DeMarcus Ware.

news

Art McNally named contributor finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Art McNally was announced Tuesday as the contributor finalist for the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

news

Cliff Branch, Dick Vermeil selected as Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 senior finalists

Former Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch and 15-year NFL head coach Dick Vermeil were selected as the senior finalist and coach finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022, the Hall announced Tuesday.

news

2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend: A peek behind the curtain

With the Pro Football Hall of Fame's supersized 2021 Enshrinement Weekend in the books, Around the NFL's Nick Shook takes you behind the scenes at one of the most unique celebrations in NFL history.

news

Peyton Manning enters Hall of Fame focused on furthering football: 'I'm not done with this game'

While Sunday night was about honoring achievements of some of the NFL's greatest figures, 2021 HOF inductee Peyton Manning decided to focus his attention on the game's future.

news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: Recapping speeches, best moments from class of 2021 ceremony

The big night has finally arrived for the 2021 class of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees. Below is a recap of a celebratory Sunday evening in Canton.

news

Highlights from Centennial Class' enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

A massive Centennial Class had to wait an extra year for its moment in the sun, but after most of its membership bided many more years of time before finally receiving the call to Canton, the extra year was nothing.

news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: Recapping speeches, best moments from class of 2020 ceremony

The big night has finally arrived for the 2020 class of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees. Here's a recap of an evening of celebration in Canton.

news

What we learned from Steelers' win over Cowboys in Hall of Fame Game

For the first time since 2019, NFL preseason football was played on Thursday night. It was the Steelers who came away with the win over the Cowboys at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

news

Tom Brady, Bruce Arians to attend Peyton Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement in Canton

Tom Brady is making the trip to Northeast Ohio to attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony on Sunday, where his longtime rival and friend Peyton Manning will be enshrined.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW