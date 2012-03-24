Forget hoops, NFL has March Madness

By then, the Senate Judiciary Committee could be holding a hearing about the bounties that led to Payton being suspended for the 2012 season; former assistant Gregg Williams, who ran the program and now is defensive coordinator in St. Louis, getting barred indefinitely; New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis suspended for eight games and Saints assistant Joe Vitt for six games; and the team stripped of two second-round draft picks and fined $500,000.