Focus is on QBs when Broncos and Bengals meet

Published: Sep 14, 2011 at 07:27 AM

Why to watch
Well, these two teams did combine in Week 1 of the 2009 season to produce one of the wildest finishes you will ever see. Cue the Gus Johnson winning TD clip. But otherwise, you could have two fan bases clamoring for their backup quarterbacks -- expect Tim Tebow to be chanted for from the home crowd again, while you know the Bengals fans will be disappointed if Andy Dalton can't play due to injury.

Inside story
You can't convince me that John Elway, in his first season in an NFL front office, doesn't have one eye back in Stanford, watching Andrew Luck every Saturday. Kyle Orton is in his last year, Tebow could be trade bait at some point, and Luck could be the future.

