Five things that'll define Week 3: Tony Romo's success

-- This is Baltimore's first international game. Back in 2015, a few members of the Jaguars organization told me in London that it took them a few years to figure out the logistics that worked best for them. Fly out early and acclimate to the plus-five-hour time difference, or fly out extremely late and hope to miss it altogether? Fly late at night and hope your best players in first class can sleep on the flight? Fly in the morning and crash when you arrive? The Ravens will be at a bit of a disadvantage, given all the tinkering the Jags have been able to do with London as their second home. Will it show on Sunday?