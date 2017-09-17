Tony Romo continues his fortune-telling act for CBS

Rave reviews continue to pour in for new CBS color man Tony Romo.

Romo was sent to the Superdome on Sunday to call the Patriots-Saints tilt along with play-by-play man Jim Nantz. With the Saints in the red zone early in the second quarter, Romo spotted a New Orleans offensive alignment he believed would lead to a fade throw to "16" -- a.k.a. wide receiver Brandon Coleman.

Seconds later, the Saints scored on a touchdown pass -- a fade pass -- to, yep, Brandon Coleman. Number 16.

This sudden internet love affair for Romo is sweet and deserved (Romo really has done nice work as a rookie booth guy), but perhaps this relentless celebration is rooted in a collective sense of guilt for years of unfairly hating on the former quarterback.

The real truth: Tony Romo has always been good at this football stuff -- most of you are just deciding to give him credit this time around.