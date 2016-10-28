Five must-read fantasy football stats for Week 8

Fantasy Impact: It's hard to use Humphries' current stats to make this case given that over the past three games he's seen four, two and three targets. The bright spot in the numbers came against the Rams when he was targeted 12 times and caught nine passes for 100 yards. When you turn to the film, and specifically the Raiders' corners, you see opportunities for Jameis Winston to complete some passes. The Raiders start David Amerson on the left, Sean Smith on the right and rotate in D.J. Hayden (he's played between 41 and 72 percent of defensive snaps in each game). As a group, they have allowed about 63 percent of passes to be completed against them when they were the targeted defender. Hayden's 71 percent is the highest in that group and he is who Humphries would likely match up against. I have Humphries projected for three receptions, 38 yards and better than average odds to see the end zone.