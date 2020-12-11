Five Goldilocks teams that COULD shake up NFL playoffs; maximizing Taysom Hill, Jalen Hurts

The 6-foot-2, 221-pounder has guided the team to a 3-0 record in place of Brees, who is now eligible to be activated from injured reserve. Hill has exhibited the traits of a rugged dual-threat quarterback, accounting for 719 total yards, including 176 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, as the QB1. In addition, he has completed 71.1 percent of his passes with a 2:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 94.4 passer rating.

While Hill's passing production falls short of the sparkling numbers put up by Brees this season (73.5 percent completion rate, 18:3 TD-INT ratio, 110.0 passer rating), Hill's talents as a runner have given the Saints an element that must not be overlooked.

The Saints ran the ball on 56.9 percent of plays with Hill aligned at QB in Weeks 11-13 (compared with a 39.6% run rate with Brees at QB this season) and they averaged a league-high 200.7 rushing yards per game over that span, per Next Gen Stats. The increased utilization of the run has helped the Saints generate more big plays (runs of 10 or more yards and receptions of 20 or more yards). They average 7.3 big plays per game in Hill's starts compared with 5.6 in Brees' starts. They also have posted a better TD rate in the red zone with Hill (75%, up from 65% with Brees).

The Saints have combined their ground-and-pound approach with a concerted effort to feed Michael Thomas in the passing game, which has led to better production for the WR1 (22 receptions on 29 targets for 259 yards in three starts with Hill compared with 10 receptions on 18 targets for 95 yards in three starts with Brees this season). There's a lot to like about this brand of football, with a balanced offense complementing one of the league's top defenses and a strong collection of special teams units.

That's why I wouldn't completely turn the offense back over to Brees when he's ready to play, despite his status as a future gold-jacket recipient. It's true that the offense averages more points per game (30.1 with Brees; 25.3 with Hill) and more passing yards (252.3 with Brees; 163.3 with Hill) under No. 9's direction, but the benefits of rolling with Hill outweigh the risks, in my opinion.

In the short term, the fourth-year pro adds a dimension to the offense with his athleticism. And long-term, his improving pocket-passing skills could give the Saints a Josh Allen-like weapon to build around. Most importantly right now, Hill's presence forces teams to alter the way they defend the Saints and creates an advantage for Payton as a play designer.

Perhaps the Super Bowl-winning coach will opt to utilize an expanded platoon system once his veteran signal-caller returns, with Brees and Hill both playing prominent roles behind center. The Saints were already shuttling Hill in and out of the quarterback spot as a Swiss Army Knife when Brees was healthy, but they could make it a 50-50 proposition once he's back in the lineup to maximize Hill's talents while retaining Brees' impact as a passer.