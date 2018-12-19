Fitzgerald: 'No clue' if Sunday will be final home game

Fitzgerald has earned an hour-long standing ovation from the Arizona faithful for his play, leadership on and off the field, and dedication to an organization that hasn't always won. The 35-year-old recently set the record for most receptions in NFL history with a single team, despite playing with a string of less-than-stellar quarterbacks that included the likes of John Skelton, Kevin Kolb, Matt Leinart, Brian St. Pierre, Max Hall, and so on. Now, Fitzgerald is being asked to help groom rookie Josh Rosen, who has struggled mightily at times this season.