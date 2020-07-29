Final 10 names in 'Top 100 Players of 2020' unveiled

And then there were 10.

Following the unveiling of picks 100 through 11 of the annual NFL Top 100, the top 10 remains and will be revealed at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on the NFL Network.

Rife with big names and incredible talent, there are stars on each side of the ball, former and reigning most valuable players, Super Bowl winners and runners-up, last year's No. 1 and, ultimately, the best of the best.

In alphabetical order, here are the league's elite, the top 10 of the NFL Top 100:

Aaron Donald , Los Angeles Rams, Defensive Tackle

, Los Angeles Rams, Defensive Tackle Stephon Gilmore , New England Patriots, Cornerback

, New England Patriots, Cornerback Derrick Henry , Tennessee Titans, Running Back

, Tennessee Titans, Running Back DeAndre Hopkins , Houston Texans, Wide Receiver

, Houston Texans, Wide Receiver Lamar Jackson , Baltimore Ravens, Quarterback

, Baltimore Ravens, Quarterback George Kittle , San Francisco 49ers, Tight End

, San Francisco 49ers, Tight End Christian McCaffrey , Carolina Panthers, Running Back

, Carolina Panthers, Running Back Patrick Mahomes , Kansas City Chiefs, Quarterback

, Kansas City Chiefs, Quarterback Michael Thomas , New Orleans Saints, Wide Receiver

, New Orleans Saints, Wide Receiver Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks, Quarterback

Intrigue awaits Wednesday night.

Will history be made with a cornerback, wide receiver or tight end claiming the top spot for the first time?

Christian McCaffrey's a do-it-all, record-setting running back; can he do what only Adrian Peterson's done and become the second running back to take the top spot? Perhaps that distinction's meant for the bulldozing Derrick Henry.

Nobody's ever gone from unranked all the way up to No. 1. Maybe Lamar Jackson will -- after all, he did plenty in 2019 that nobody had done before.

Does Aaron Donald's reign continue with a back-to-back No. 1 spot?

After winning the MVP and the Super Bowl MVP, is the NFL 100's top ranking in store for the magnificent Mahomes.

Tune in at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.