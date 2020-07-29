Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 11:04 PM

Final 10 names in 'Top 100 Players of 2020' unveiled

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

And then there were 10.

Following the unveiling of picks 100 through 11 of the annual NFL Top 100, the top 10 remains and will be revealed at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on the NFL Network.

Rife with big names and incredible talent, there are stars on each side of the ball, former and reigning most valuable players, Super Bowl winners and runners-up, last year's No. 1 and, ultimately, the best of the best.

In alphabetical order, here are the league's elite, the top 10 of the NFL Top 100:

  • Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, Defensive Tackle
  • Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots, Cornerback
  • Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans, Running Back
  • DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans, Wide Receiver
  • Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens, Quarterback
  • George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers, Tight End
  • Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers, Running Back
  • Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, Quarterback
  • Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints, Wide Receiver
  • Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks, Quarterback

Intrigue awaits Wednesday night.

Will history be made with a cornerback, wide receiver or tight end claiming the top spot for the first time?

Christian McCaffrey's a do-it-all, record-setting running back; can he do what only Adrian Peterson's done and become the second running back to take the top spot? Perhaps that distinction's meant for the bulldozing Derrick Henry.

Nobody's ever gone from unranked all the way up to No. 1. Maybe Lamar Jackson will -- after all, he did plenty in 2019 that nobody had done before.

Does Aaron Donald's reign continue with a back-to-back No. 1 spot?

After winning the MVP and the Super Bowl MVP, is the NFL 100's top ranking in store for the magnificent Mahomes.

Tune in at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

To catch up on picks 100 through 11, click here.

Related Content

Joey Bosa, Chargers agree to huge 5-year, $135M extension
news

Joey Bosa, Chargers agree to huge 5-year, $135M extension

One of the top defensive ends in the NFL has earned a huge raise that will keep him in Los Angeles for the next six seasons.
Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery warms-up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
news

Roundup: Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery placed on active/PUP list

Philadelphia will be without Alshon Jeffery to begin training camp. The Eagles announced Tuesday that the veteran receiver has been placed on the active/PUP list. Plus, other news stories we're tracking around the NFL.
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians to wear mask, shield on sideline
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians to wear mask, shield on sideline

Bruce Arians is following every precaution necessary during the ongoing pandemic, but he refuses to allow it to keep him from coaching in his usual style.
Gase on Jamal Adams trade: 'We want guys who want to be here'
news

Gase on Jamal Adams trade: 'We want guys who want to be here'

Adam Gase drew the ire of ex-Jet Jamal Adams prior to the safety being traded to Seattle. The coach attempted to take the high-road when probed about the disgruntled player.
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson (79) moves in position against the Vanderbilt Commodores during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
news

Titans place first-rounder Isaiah Wilson on reserve/COVID-19 list

Isaiah Wilson was selected No. 29 overall out of Georgia. The team has yet to announce the signing of his rookie contract.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, second from left, is greeted by Kansas City Royals pitcher Jason Adam (50) before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, May 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
news

Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of Kansas City Royals

Patrick Mahomes became a financially secure man earlier this summer, and he isn't wasting much time investing his wealth. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has joined the ownership group of Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals, the team announced.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) goes out for a pass during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Browns 31-3. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Eagles WR Marquise Goodwin to opt out of 2020 season

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who the Eagles trade for during this year's draft, will opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow passes against Clemson during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
news

Bengals agree to terms with No. 1 pick QB Joe Burrow

The No. 1 overall pick is under contract. Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals agreed to terms Tuesday on his four-year rookie contract.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs ball during the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla ( Tom DiPace via AP)
news

49ers GM: Deebo Samuel 'may miss some games' to start season

When Deebo Samuel suffered a broken foot back in June, the receiver suggested he'd be back in 10 weeks, before the season kicked off. The San Francisco 49ers brass isn't as optimistic.
Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman (91) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Chicago. The Bears defeated the Chiefs 26-3. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

DT Eddie Goldman informs Bears he'll opt out of 2020 season

Eddie Goldman's second year of his four-year contract extension will have to wait. The Bears defensive tackle has informed the team he plans to opt out of the 2020 season due to health concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
List of NFL players to opt out of 2020 season
news

List of NFL players to opt out of 2020 season

Under the amended collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association, agreed to on July 24, players have the choice to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Who are the players to opt out of the season so far?
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL