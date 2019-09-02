Fifty-four NFL things to watch on the road to Super Bowl LIV

The league has come a long way from the 1920 meetings in Canton, Ohio, that launched what would become the first professional football conference. From the Hail Mary to the Immaculate Reception, the 2019 season will have an NFL Films-sized vault of memories to live up to. Then again, the men who gathered for those first meetings -- or even the ones who executed those two transformative plays -- could certainly not have imagined Patrick Mahomes' no-look passes or instant replay being used to challenge pass interference penalties. Or Antonio Brown missing most of training camp for reasons that stretched -- literally -- from head to toe.