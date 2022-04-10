Around the NFL

'Faster,' 'better' Rams DL Aaron Donald: Los Angeles has 'real shot' to repeat

Published: Apr 10, 2022 at 08:48 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Any doubts regarding Aaron Donald's 2022 return seem to have been squashed for some time.

Among the prevailing reasons behind that is Donald's quest for another Super Bowl and his belief that he's improving with age, which is a frightening prospect for opposing offensive linemen and quarterbacks.

"We got a real shot to repeat and really win a Super Bowl," Donald said on the recently released Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. "Why not come back and play? That's all it's about. I experienced this, I thought I wanted to be done, but I got addicted to it."

Donald and the Los Angeles Rams' 2021 campaign concluded with confetti raining down upon them following a Super Bowl LVI triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals. It was glory had thanks in huge part to the exploits of Donald, who awoke from a first-half slumber on the stat sheet to ravage the Bengals offense in the second half. In all, Donald had four tackles and two sacks with seven quarterback pressures – five coming in the final half. The game ended with Donald tossing Bengals QB Joe Burrow to the turf, putting a defensive exclamation point on the franchise's first Super Bowl win in Los Angeles.

Indeed, Donald taking over was inevitable, and it seems that after that, so too was a return.

"I'm hungry to try to get another one for sure, I can't lie about that," Donald said.

Though the podcast interview was released this past week, it was recorded much earlier as evidenced by Donald talking about his hopes of Von Miller returning to the roster. Miller moved on to the Buffalo Bills, but the Rams have reloaded with free-agent signings of wide receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Donald, by his accord, is also revamped for the upcoming campaign.

"Yeah, I'm faster," Donald said. "I was just with my guy Wednesday training and I always ask after I work, 'What do you think?' And he [said] back, 'You've got about three, five more years in you with how you're moving.' So, I feel good, I really do feel good. I feel quick, I feel explosive. I don't feel like I'm slowing down -- if anything I feel like I'm getting faster. I feel like I'm in better shape. I keep telling people, I get better with age, man. I don't slow down. I just feel like I'm getting that much stronger. I look better with age and all that."

A 6-foot-1, 280-pound brickhouse who can line up anywhere along the defensive line, Donald is approaching his 31st birthday (it's May 23 if you're looking for a present). He'll hit the 2022 season with three AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year accolades, eight Pro Bowl selections, seven All-Pro nods and one long-awaited Super Bowl ring to his credit.

He's poised to track down ring No. 2 in 2022 with a newly announced addiction to winning and a belief that he's only getting better as the autumns go by.

Related Content

news

Bears franchise's 'clear vision' for future attracted QB Trevor Siemian

Within the Bears' new-look organization, quarterback Trevor Siemian sees a strong visualization of what lies ahead and that was a prevailing reason he was enticed to sign with the franchise.

news

NFL community mourns loss of Dwayne Haskins

NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media Saturday to mourn the loss of Dwayne Haskins following the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's death.

news

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies at 24 after being hit by vehicle

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning after he was hit by a vehicle in South Florida, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He was 24. The Steelers confirmed Haskins' passing.

news

Calais Campbell returning to Ravens on two-year, $12.5M deal

Baltimore is re-signing star defensive lineman Calais Campbell to a two-year, $12.5 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The deal can get up to $16.5 million with incentives.

news

Rob Gronkowski would only play for Buccaneers if he decides to return for another season

One of the only lingering questions around Tampa Bay this offseason is will Rob Gronkowski return for another season? And if so, will he do so in pewter and red?

news

Osi Umenyiora on Giants signing Nigerian OT prospect Roy Mbaeteka: 'This is what dreams are made of'

After the Giants announced the signing of Roy Mbaeteka, a Nigerian product of the NFL's International Player Program, Osi Umenyiora was ecstatic to learn his protégé was signed by an NFL team.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 8

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Miami Dolphins are hosting free-agent LB Reuben Foster for a workout. Miami also announced the signing of punter Thomas Morstead.

news

Ravens engaging in talks with free-agent RB Melvin Gordon

The Baltimore Ravens are engaging in talks with free-agent RB Melvin Gordon on a potential deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Gordon rushed for 1,904 yards during his two-year stint with the Broncos.

news

Tyrann Mathieu 'heartbroken' over leaving Chiefs after three seasons in Kansas City

As Tyrann Mathieu looks for his next NFL team, the star safety laments his run being over in Kansas City after three seasons. Mathieu recently shared how much it stung that the Chiefs moved on.

news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs: 'No ceiling' on how good Gabriel Davis can become

Gabriel Davis put the NFL world on notice with a four-TD showing against the Chiefs in the playoffs. Stefon Diggs took time on Thursday to glow about Davis' potential in Year 3.

news

Lions head coach Dan Campbell: An elite QB isn't necessary to have 'sustained success'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn't think a quarterback needs to be elite for a team to find success. But the QB also can't carry a woeful team, as the Lions know after having Matthew Stafford under center.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW