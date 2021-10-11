Fantasy waiver wire targets for Week 6 of 2021 NFL season

Kadarius Toney had his Week 5 end early after he was ejected for throwing a punch, but he made the most of the time he was out there before his inauspicious end. Toney was targeted 13 times, catching 10 of them for 189 yards Sunday against the Cowboys. He also carried the ball once for seven yards. He exploded for 29.6 fantasy points, enough to make him a WR1 in Week 5. Toney was brought along slowly, having just five targets in the first three weeks combined, but he was called upon with ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿ and ﻿Darius Slayton﻿ out. Last week Toney saw nine targets, catching six of them for 78 yards. Not only have Shepard and Slayton missed the last two, but ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ exited Week 5 with a knee injury. The Giants are thin at receiver, plus, they invested a first-round pick into Toney. With Toney playing this well the last two weeks, they will not look to go away from him. The reports on Toney out of college were that he was a raw route runner, but an elite option with the ball in his hands. Toney has done a good job getting open and deserves credit, but the Giants also deserve credit for running plays that fit his strengths. Toney is seeing huge volume with the Giants banged up at receiver, and Toney is so explosive that it leads to him having a high weekly ceiling. Toney is the top waiver option of the week due to that upside he brings. Here is what I wrote about him heading into the NFL Draft:

"He had a career season in 2020, posting 984 yards and 10 TDs on 70 catches. In his first three seasons combined, he posted 50 catches, 606 yards and two TDs. He is also utilized in the running game, rushing for 580 yards in his college career. His 477 yards after the catch in 2020 ranked eighth among all draft-eligible players. He picked up 27 explosive plays (15+ yards) and forced 20 missed tackles, both of which ranked in the top-five in this class."

Week 6 is the first week with byes! The Falcons, Jets, Saints and 49ers will all be on bye in Week 6, so make plans to replace any of those players on your roster!

Quarterbacks

I have written about Lance and Fields a number of times this season, but if either is out there in your league, they are still strong stash options.

Saints QB Jameis Winstonthrew for a season-high 279 pass yards with four TDs against Washington. It was his second game of the season with four or more touchdown passes and his third multi-TD game of the season. Winston has been up and down this season, topping 25 fantasy points twice and being below 15 fantasy points in the other three. But this game was a step in the right direction as he looked comfortable and was able to bring back the dep ball. He will be on bye in Week 6, meaning he will be even easier to grab off the waiver wire if you are in need of a QB.

Falcons QB Matt Ryanplayed well across the pond, throwing for 342 yards and two scores. To make it more impressive, he did it against a Jets defense that had been very stingy to QBs, without Ridley or ﻿Russell Gage﻿. Just a week ago, Ryan threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns. He has thrown for multiple passing touchdowns in four straight games. Ryan will be up and down, but it has been more up than down lately. He is on bye in Week 6, so you won't have much competition trying to grab him off the waiver wire.

Seahawks QB Geno Smithcame in in relief of Russell Wilson and looked amazing. He threw for 131 yards and a touchdown and nearly led a comeback but threw an interception on a play where ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ tripped. Smith also rushed three times for 23 yards. Wilson is expected to miss a few weeks, and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Seahawks QB is targeting a Week 10 return. That means Smith is in play the next few weeks. He will have good pass catchers around him and can add some points with his legs. He is best suited in two-QB formats such as superflex, as you can find a better option in a one QB league.

Running back

Chiefs RB Darrel Williamswas a late addition to the waiver wire list as Edwards-Helaire suffered an MCL sprain Sunday vs. the Bills. But Williams was the lead back for the rest of the way for the Chiefs. He finished the week playing 41 percent of the snaps, carrying the ball five times for 27 yards and seeing five targets, catching three for 18 yards. Williams will be the lead back on one of the best offenses in football for as long as CEH needs to recover. That is a favorable spot to be in, and it makes him an RB you want to have on your roster. He will be an RB2, with RB1 upside in this offense. Be aggressive and spend up to get him on the waiver wire. This is also a lesson that is is advantageous to roster backs like this in fantasy -- those good backups who will be a lead back and not in a committee on a good offense. We have seen too many of these backs become high-priced waiver wire options. It's time to preemptively roster these backs instead of purely depth receivers.

Bears RB Khalil Herbertwas used way more than expected in the Bears first game without ﻿David Montgomery﻿. He played 52 percent of the snaps, to Damien Williams' 50 percent. Herbert also out carried Williams, 18 to 16. Herbert rushed for 75 yards in the game. Herbert had one touch inside the 10-yard line, while Williams had three. Williams is the top option here still, as he had the valuable touches near the goal line and in the passing game, but Herbert is clearly a big part of the Bears' running game while Montgomery is sidelined. He may not have had a huge fantasy day, but he had enough volume in this game to warrant being a flex option in favorable matchups. Also, if anything was to happen to Williams, who has already been banged up this season, he would see a huge weekly workload.

Packers RB A.J. Dillon had his best game of the season in Week 5 scoring 17.9 fantasy points. He rushed eight times for 30 yards, but it was his pass game usage that really makes him intriguing. He was targeted four times, catching all four for 49 yards and a touchdown. Dillon now has 28 touches in the past two weeks after seeing 15 carries and one catch in Week 4. He has topped double-digit fantasy points in each of those games. Dillon has been playing a third of the snaps each week, but he has been seeing enough usage on those snaps to warrant being a flex option. You also cannot overlook that he is next in line for a large workload on a great offense should anything happen to Aaron Jones. It's never fun to think about injuries, but almost every week the top pickup is a running back after the starter was injured. You want to roster the backups that are clearly the next man up. Dillon is still available in around 60 percent of NFL.com leagues, that needs to change.

Giants RB Devontae Bookerwas called into action after Saquon Barkley stepped on a defender's foot and sprained his ankle. Barkley is expected to miss this Sunday's game and is considered week-to-week, per Rapoport. If Barkley misses extended time, Booker is the next man up in New York. In Week 5, he played 89 percent of the snaps, had 16 carries and four targets. That is workhorse volume. He turned it into 58 yards and a touchdown, with three catches. That sort of volume is enough to make him an RB2 or at the worst a flex option each week.