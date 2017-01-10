Fantasy tight ends will make a resurgence in 2017

Save for the anomaly that was 2011, tight end targets have remained steadily in the low 90s-range since 2009. If you're able to identify a tight end who can get you anywhere from 95-110 targets in a season, chances are you've got a potential top-10 fantasy option on your hands. Unless you land a guy like Dennis Pitta. The TE16, Pitta absorbed 121 targets, the most among top 20 tight ends who finished outside the top 15 overall since 2009. Six tight ends saw 100-plus targets in 2016 and of those six, only Pitta scored fewer than 100 total fantasy points. Kyle Rudolph led all tight ends with 132 targets in 2016 and every TE1 dating back to 2009 saw at least 117 targets.