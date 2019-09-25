Fantasy targets and touches, Week 3

The Falcons offense is going to be frustrating at times, except if you have Julio Jones. Jones has had at least 23 percent of the target share and at least 30 percent of the air yard share n every game this season. Twice Austin Hooper has finished second in target share, while Ridley has been all over the place. He has finished with 13 percent, 23 percent and now three percent target share. He is a WR3, but with a wide range out outcomes each week.