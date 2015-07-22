Fantasy owners still looking for the real Pierre Garcon

But the biggest difference between Garçon's breakout 2013 season and every other year of his career? Volume. He's never been a very efficient wide receiver, catching 58.7 percent of the balls thrown his way during his seven NFL seasons. When he snagged 113 passes in 2013, he did it on 181 targets -- by far the most he had seen in any one season. That was also on a roster with a receiving corps of 34-year-old Santana Moss, Leonard Hankerson, Aldrick Robinson and Josh Morgan. In other words ... where else were you going to go with the football? Add in more viable pass-catchers like DeSean Jackson and Garçon's targets (and receptions) were bound to decrease.