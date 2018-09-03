Fantasy Live Podcast: Browns a 2018 sleeper team?

Marcas Grant is joined by new co-host Michael Fabiano as the guys dive into Week 1 of the NFL season. Marcas and Fabs go over some of the surprising cuts made around the league (3:10) before NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport called in to talk about some headlines such as Jerick McKinnon's injury and the Chargers signing Antonio Gates (16:00). Next, The Miz joins Fantasy Live to recap the Alice In Chains fantasy league and to explain why his Cleveland Browns may have one of the best sleepers this year (23:34). Lastly, Marcas & Fabs break down their NFL Fantasy Live fantasy football draft by saying which picks were surprising and whose teams they like best (39:40).
