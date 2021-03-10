Fantasy free agency team wish list

Atlanta Falcons

The glaring need for new head coach Arthur Smith in his first season is at running back. ﻿Todd Gurley﻿ hits free agency having had his least productive season in 2020 and looking like the end is coming sooner than later. Neither Brian Hill nor ﻿Ito Smith﻿ have shown that they're the answer at the position.

Atlanta's cap situation makes things a little trickier, but certainly not impossible. The good news for the Falcons is that running backs aren't commanding large free-agent contracts, which should make getting help a little more palatable. Chris Carson always feels overlooked because he's never been considered a pass-catcher. But he's a bruising, tackle-breaking runner -- a trait that's welcome in any offense. It's also not unlike a player Smith used to coach in ﻿Derrick Henry﻿.

Kenyan Drake is a vastly different player than Carson, and one that could add a pass-catching element to Atlanta's backfield -- something the team has missed since ﻿Devonta Freeman﻿'s departure. Smith has said the team plans to use a committee at running back this year, which works well since Drake figures to be more productive as part of a rotation.

Indianapolis Colts

Between the Jonathan Taylor hype and the ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ hope, Indianapolis has two key offensive positions settled. Now it's time to find some pass-catchers. Let's be clear, it's not that Indianapolis is bereft at wide receiver. It's just that we're still not sure what they have. ﻿Zach Pascal﻿, ﻿Parris Campbell﻿ and ﻿Michael Pittman﻿ are long on upside but short on production. For the Wentz reclamation project to begin in earnest, it would be nice to give him at least one reliable receiver to work with. Hello, Kenny Golladay. A big wideout with a knack for making contested catches is a boon to a quarterback not afraid to play hero ball and throw into tight windows. Nelson Agholor might seem an odd fit but before last season's breakout with the Raiders, Nelly Swag's best season was in 2017 … with Wentz and Frank Reich. If the Colts believe they already have a top receiving option (dubious, but OK) or just don't want to spend big at the WR position, Agholor could be a nice addition.