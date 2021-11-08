Fantasy Football waiver wire targets for Week 10 of 2021 NFL season

Wide receivers

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup was close to returning in Week 9, but a Week 10 return against the Falcons seems very likely. The Cowboys get the Chiefs after in a string of good matchups. Gallup is a bit of a forgotten man as he was injured in Week 1 and we have not seen him since. He had seven targets in that game and remains a great downfield and contested catch receiver. There is a lot of competition for targets in Dallas, but Gallup, who is available in around half of NFL.com leagues, brings plenty of upside in this offense.

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman﻿ has been featured in this column for weeks but remains way too widely available. Bateman saw eight targets, catching five of them for 52 yards. Only Bateman, Mark Andrews and ﻿Marquise Brown﻿ saw over five targets in Week 9. A concentrated passing attack between these three is exactly what we want to see. Bateman is the third option, but he is a big play threat and can be a strong presence in the red zone, so he brings upside. He has topped double-digits in two straight, showing that he brings a safe floor as well.

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk saw eight targets, catching six of them for 89 yards and a touchdown. He did lose a fumble, bringing his fantasy point total to 18.7 in Week 9. It is the second straight week Aiyuk has had at least seven targets and double-digit fantasy points. What is especially good to see is he has a team-high two end zone targets in the last two weeks. Aiyuk looked like a superstar in the making at the end of his rookie season, but struggled to consistently see the field early on this season. He is starting to see consistent playing time and usage. We saw last year what his upside is with consistent usage. He is worth taking a gamble on.

Rams WR Van Jefferson was targeted seven times, catching three of them for 41 yards. He now has 20 targets over his last three games, with at least six in each of those games. While he failed to top double-digit fantasy points in this one, he did so in his two prior, but the opportunity is what matters. Jefferson had three red zone targets last night and now has six in his last three games combined. He is carving out a consistent role in the Rams' high powered offense.

Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones﻿ played 61 percent of the snaps, the second-most among Browns receivers in Week 9. He had three targets, catching two for 81 yards and a touchdown. The volume is far from ideal but only ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ (five) had more than three targets. DPJ does not have a safe floor, but he is the Browns' best deep threat and should see increased playing time and volume with ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ now out of town.

Raiders WR DeSean Jackson will sign with the Raiders. He will fill the void as Vegas' top downfield option and could see enough volume to flex, especially in strong matchups. Derek Carr has put up numbers this year and Jackson still has some juice left. He is an upside stash, especially in deeper formats.

Falcons WR Russell Gage﻿ saw a team-high eight targets and led the Falcons with seven catches. He went for 64 yards and 13.4 fantasy points. That was a week after not seeing a target. Still, he has topped 13 fantasy points in two of the last three. Gage has been up and down, but he has a favorable matchup against the Cowboys next week in a game ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿ will remained sidelined in. He is a streaming option as a bye week replacement.

Saints WR Deonte Harris﻿ led the Saints in targets (eight) and catches (six) in Week 9. He finished with 52 yards and 11.2 fantasy points. He has seen at least seven targets now in three of his last four games and topped 10 fantasy points in those three -- with 8.7 in the other. Harris does not bring a high ceiling, at least he hasn't shown one yet, but he has had a safe floor and reliable volume. That is useful in deeper formats.

Texans WR Danny Amendola﻿ saw seven targets in Week 9, the second most on the Texans. He caught three for 49 yards. But, him getting targets from ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ is starting to look like a trend. He tied for the second-most targets from Taylor in Week 1 and his 13 targets from Taylor this season is the second most on the year behind only Cooks (24). That is the type of trend that you take a shot on in really deep formats.

Tight ends

Jaguars TE Dan Arnold led the Jaguars in targets with seven in Week 9. He caught four of them for a team-high 60 targets. Arnold has seen at least five targets in four straight games and seven or more in three of them. He has topped double-digit fantasy points in three of the past four weeks. He is seeing consistent volume and that is enough make him a borderline TE1 most weeks.

Vikings TE Tyler Conklin﻿ was able to take advantage of a good matchup against the Ravens, catching five of seven targets for 45 yards. He now has seen seven targets in back to back games and has just one game with less than five since Week 3. He has topped nine fantasy points in each of the past three games. He remains a TE2 with upside in the right matchups, like he has next week against the Chargers.

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah saw five targets, catching four for 24 yards. The production doesn't scream add me, but we know he has big play upside and the five targets was the second-most he saw in a game this season. The Bengals are on bye next week, but do not forget about Uzomah's usage after the week off.