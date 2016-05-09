Fantasy football 2016 roster reset: AFC West

Now that we're past free agency and the draft, we have a clue of how the teams around the NFL are going to line up. More importantly, we also have a pretty good idea of which players could be in line for some nice fantasy production in 2016. To help you out, we've brought back our Roster Resets for another season. Keep checking back as we add a new division each day.
Denver Broncos
Key re-signings: C.J. Anderson, Ronnie Hillman
Key arrivals: Russell Okung
Key departures: Peyton Manning, Brock Osweiler, Owen Daniels, Andre Caldwell, Evan Mathis
Key draft picks:Paxton Lynch, Devontae Booker
Fantasy depth chart
Quarterback:Mark Sanchez, Paxton Lynch, Trevor Siemian
Running backs:C.J. Anderson, Devontae Booker, Ronnie Hillman, Juwan Thompson
Wide receivers:Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Cody Latimer
Tight ends:Virgil Green, Garrett Graham
This time last season, I worried that we'd seen the last of the Broncos offense as a fantasy juggernaut. It appears those fears have come to pass, though it's probably fair to say that the decline began last year coinciding with Peyton Manning's deterioration. In 2016, the Broncos will once again have issues at the quarterback position after Manning's retirement and the departure of Brock Osweiler. Whether it is Mark Sanchez or rookie Paxton Lynch winning the job, I wouldn't trust Demaryius Thomas as a WR1 anymore. If there's an upside, it's in the Denver backfield. C.J. Anderson improved as the season progressed (and he got healthier) and now he'll be pushed by the super talented Devontae Booker. That could mean bad news for Ronnie Hillman, though.
Kansas City Chiefs
Key re-signings: Charcandrick West, Spencer Ware
Key arrivals:Rod Streater, Mitchell Schwartz
Key departures:Chase Daniel, Jason Avant
Key draft picks:Demarcus Robinson, Kevin Hogan
There were actual signs of life from the Chiefs offense at times last year. Admittedly that's a strange statement when you consider the team once again lost Jamaal Charles to another knee injury and Travis Kelce finished below most fantasy projections. Those disappointments allowed fantasy managers to be reintroduced to Jeremy Maclin (WR16) as well as acquainting us with the running back duo of Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West. With Charles back in action, it remains to be seen what will become of the trio of Ware, West and Knile Davis. With the addition of rookie Demarcus Robinson to go along with Maclin, Chris Conley and Albert Wilson, could this be the year that Alex Smith elevates to the level of QB1? I wouldn't hold my breath waiting for that one.
Oakland Raiders
Key re-signings: Andre Holmes
Key arrivals: Kelechi Osemele,
Key departures: Rod Streater
Key draft picks:Connor Cook, DeAndre Washington
Bit by bit, the Raiders are becoming a nice repository for fantasy talent. Derek Carr looks to improve upon last year's finish as a top 15 player at his position. He'll have another year with dynamic youngster Amari Cooper and steady veteran Michael Crabtree. There is a question mark with the underperforming Latavius Murray still installed as the team's lead back. Perhaps another season could bring a new Murray, but I'd advise against drafting him as anything more than a mid-level RB2. One name to keep an eye out for is Clive Walford. The young tight end surpassed Mychal Rivera as Oakland's go-to player at tight end and he could take a bigger step forward in 2016.
San Diego Chargers
Key re-signings:Antonio Gates, Dontrelle Inman
Key arrivals: Travis Benjamin
Key departures:Ladarius Green, Donald Brown
Key draft picks: Hunter Henry
If there's one thing we can wish for the Chargers this season, it's good health. Antonio Gates won't be around much longer and Philip Rivers is beginning to wind down. But that doesn't mean they can't conjure up a little fantasy magic for one more season. More interesting could be the role of rookie Hunter Henry. Rookie tight ends generally don't do much, but Henry is the heir apparent to Gates and might show some flashes in 2016. Still he's more suited toward dynasty leagues right now. Of more pressing concern is Keenan Allen, who returns after missing much of last season with injuries and is poised to be a low-end WR1 in PPR leagues. After being a huge disappointment as a rookie, Melvin Gordon looks to improve significantly in his second season. He could end up as a mid-round draft bargain.