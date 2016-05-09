Fantasy football 2016 roster reset: AFC West

If there's one thing we can wish for the Chargers this season, it's good health. Antonio Gates won't be around much longer and Philip Rivers is beginning to wind down. But that doesn't mean they can't conjure up a little fantasy magic for one more season. More interesting could be the role of rookie Hunter Henry. Rookie tight ends generally don't do much, but Henry is the heir apparent to Gates and might show some flashes in 2016. Still he's more suited toward dynasty leagues right now. Of more pressing concern is Keenan Allen, who returns after missing much of last season with injuries and is poised to be a low-end WR1 in PPR leagues. After being a huge disappointment as a rookie, Melvin Gordon looks to improve significantly in his second season. He could end up as a mid-round draft bargain.