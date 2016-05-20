Fantasy football 2016 analyst mock draft: WRs rule

The standard scoring, 10-team, 15-round league consisted of NFL Fantasy LIVE members, producers, and writers. Teams did not need to draft a full roster, so several teams went without a kicker, defense or both (because who really needs to read about those positions in May, right?). Marcas Grant and Alex Gelhar provide a commentary and analysis in between the results of each round below. So soak up all of the glory of this mock, and be sure to let the crew know how bad their teams are in the comments below or on Twitter.