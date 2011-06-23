Fans' choice: Which Super Bowl classic do you want to see?

Published: Jun 23, 2011 at 08:24 AM

Here is your chance to program NFL Network's Saturday night lineup.

On Saturday, July 2, NFL Network will air three Super Bowl classics. The leading vote-getter will air at midnight ET.

Get your votes in now for your favorite Super Bowl classic. This is a limited-time offer. The polls close on Thursday, June 30, so check back the following day to see which episode was the winner.

Super Bowl XXIII: 49ers vs. Bengals -- From the opening kickoff to the final whistle, NFL Network re-airs the network broadcast of Super Bowl XXIII between the 49ers and Bengals played on Jan. 22, 1989 at Joe Robbie Stadium in South Florida.
» NFL Films' Super Bowl XXIII highlights | America's Game: 1988 49ers

Super Bowl XXVII: Cowboys vs. Bills -- Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman earned MVP honors by passing for 273 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Cowboys to a 52-17 victory over the Bills.
» NFL Films' Super Bowl XXVII highlights | America's Game: 1992 Cowboys

Super Bowl XXXI: Packers vs. Patriots  -- Desmond Howard returned a kickoff 99 yards, and quarterback Brett Favre passed for two touchdowns as the Packers defeated the Patriots 35-21 to win their first Super Bowl in 29 years. Howard earned MVP honors, totaling 244 return yards and a touchdown.
» NFL Films' Super Bowl XXXI highlights | America's Game: 1996 Packers

Super Bowl XXXIX: Patriots vs. Eagles -- Quarterback Tom Brady passed for 236 yards and two touchdowns as he led the Patriots to their third Super Bowl championship in four years. Patriots receiver Deion Branch tied a Super Bowl record with 11 receptions, earning the game's MVP award.
» NFL Films' Super Bowl XXXIX highlights | America's Game: 2004 Patriots

Super Bowl XL: Steelers vs. Seahawks -- Hines Ward propels the Steelers to victory over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL. Ward earned MVP honors with five catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's 21-10 win, making it the first sixth-seeded team to win the Super Bowl.
» NFL Films' Super Bowl XL highlights | America's Game: 2005 Steelers

NFL Network's "Fans' Choice" schedule:
March 26: Top 10 (Winner: Top 10 gutsiest calls)
April 2: Super Bowl Classics (Winner: Super Bowl XLII)
April 9: America's Game (Winner: 1996 Packers)
April 16: Sound FX: Best of (Winner: Ray Lewis)
April 23: Hey Rookie (Winner: 2004 season)
May 7: Game of the Week (Winner: Super Bowl XL)
May 14: America's Game: The Missing Rings (Winner: 1998 Vikings)
May 21: NFL Classic Games (Winner: Packers vs. Raiders, Week 16 of 2003)
May 28: Top 10 (Winner: Teams that didn't win the Super Bowl)
June 4: Super Bowl Classics (Winner: Super Bowl XIV - Steelers-Rams)
June 11: Sound FX: Best of (Winner: Michael Strahan)
June 18: NFL Replay: Colts vs. Patriots (Winner: Pats-Colts, Week 9 of 2007)
June 25: America's Game (Winner: 2009 New Orleans Saints)
July 2: Super Bowl Classics
July 9: Top 10
July 16: Film Session: Profiles
July 23: America's Game
July 30: NFL's Greatest Games

Voting for the July 9 airing of "Top 10" begins on June 30.

