Fans' choice: Which 'Super Bowl Classic' do you want to see?

On Saturday, June 4, NFL Network will air three of its best episodes from the "Super Bowl Classics" series. The leading vote-getter will air at 8 p.m. ET.
Get your votes in now for your favorite "Super Bowl Classics" episode. This is a limited-time offer. The polls close on Thursday, June 2, so check back the following day to see which episode was the winner.
Super Bowl XIV: Steelers-Rams -- The Steelers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 31-19 to become the first team in NFL history to win four Super Bowls. Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw was named MVP after throwing for 309 yards and two touchdowns.
» NFL Films' Super Bowl XIV highlights
Super Bowl XX: Bears-Patriots -- Armed with one of the most dominating defenses in NFL history, the Bears overpowered the Patriots 46-10 winning the franchise's first NFL title since 1963. Richard Dent recorded 1.5 sacks, earning himself MVP honors.
» NFL Films' Super Bowl XX highlights
Super Bowl XXVII: Cowboys-Bills -- Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman earned MVP honors by passing for 273 yards and four touchdowns leading the Cowboys to a 52-17 victory over the Bills.
» NFL Films' Super Bowl XXVII highlights
Super Bowl XXXVI: Patriots-Rams -- Adam Vinatieri's 48-yard field goal as time expired gave the Patriots their first Super Bowl title in franchise history, defeating the "Greatest Show on Turf" St. Louis Rams 20-17. Quarterback Tom Brady was named the game's MVP, passing for 145 yards and a touchdown.
» NFL Films' Super Bowl XXXVI highlights | No. 2 weather game: The Tuck Rule
Super Bowl XLI: Colts-Bears -- Peyton Manning leads the Colts past the Bears on a soggy, rainy night in South Florida with one touchdown and 247 passing yards in an MVP performance to earn his first Super Bowl ring.
» NFL Films' Super Bowl XLI highlights | Colts finally beat Pats in AFC title game
