 Skip to main content
Advertising

Fans' choice: Which 'Super Bowl Classic' do you want to see?

Published: May 25, 2011 at 11:49 PM

![](http://www.nfl.com/nflnetwork)

Here is your chance to program NFL Network's Saturday night lineup.

On Saturday, June 4, NFL Network will air three of its best episodes from the "Super Bowl Classics" series. The leading vote-getter will air at 8 p.m. ET.

Get your votes in now for your favorite "Super Bowl Classics" episode. This is a limited-time offer. The polls close on Thursday, June 2, so check back the following day to see which episode was the winner.

Super Bowl XIV: Steelers-Rams -- The Steelers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 31-19 to become the first team in NFL history to win four Super Bowls. Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw was named MVP after throwing for 309 yards and two touchdowns.
» NFL Films' Super Bowl XIV highlights

Super Bowl XX: Bears-Patriots -- Armed with one of the most dominating defenses in NFL history, the Bears overpowered the Patriots 46-10 winning the franchise's first NFL title since 1963. Richard Dent recorded 1.5 sacks, earning himself MVP honors.
» NFL Films' Super Bowl XX highlights

Super Bowl XXVII: Cowboys-Bills -- Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman earned MVP honors by passing for 273 yards and four touchdowns leading the Cowboys to a 52-17 victory over the Bills.
» NFL Films' Super Bowl XXVII highlights

Super Bowl XXXVI: Patriots-Rams -- Adam Vinatieri's 48-yard field goal as time expired gave the Patriots their first Super Bowl title in franchise history, defeating the "Greatest Show on Turf" St. Louis Rams 20-17. Quarterback Tom Brady was named the game's MVP, passing for 145 yards and a touchdown.
» NFL Films' Super Bowl XXXVI highlights | No. 2 weather game: The Tuck Rule

Super Bowl XLI: Colts-Bears -- Peyton Manning leads the Colts past the Bears on a soggy, rainy night in South Florida with one touchdown and 247 passing yards in an MVP performance to earn his first Super Bowl ring.
» NFL Films' Super Bowl XLI highlights | Colts finally beat Pats in AFC title game

**NFL Network**'s "Fans' Choice" schedule:
March 26: Top 10 (Winner: Top 10 gutsiest calls)
April 2: Super Bowl Classics (Winner: Super Bowl XLII)
April 9: America's Game (Winner: 1996 Packers)
April 16: Sound FX: Best of (Winner: Ray Lewis)
April 23: Hey Rookie (Winner: 2004 season)
May 7: Game of the Week (Winner: Super Bowl XL)
May 14: America's Game: The Missing Rings (Winner: 1998 Vikings)
May 21: NFL Classic Games (Winner: Packers vs. Raiders, Week 16 of 2003)
May 28: Top 10 (Winner: Teams that didn't win the Super Bowl)
June 4: Super Bowl Classics
June 11: Sound FX: Best of
June 18: NFL Replay: Colts vs. Patriots
June 25: America's Game
July 2: Top 10
July 9: NFL's Greatest Games

Voting for the June 11 airing of "Sound FX: Best of" begins on June 2.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach: Re-signing DL Chris Jones, CB L'Jarius Sneed 'top of the list'

As the Chiefs prep to take on the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, Kansas City general manager Brett Veach told reporters his top goal is to keep Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed in K.C. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Super Bowl LVIII preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with another episode of the podcast.
news

Panthers retain defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, name Brad Idzik offensive coordinator 

The Panthers on Thursday announced they have retained defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero while also agreeing to terms with Brad Idzik to be the new offensive coordinator and Tracy Smith as the new special teams coordinator.
news

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid ahead of Super Bowl LVIII: 'I never feel like an underdog going into a game'

Andy Reid said Thursday that while he understands why Kansas City is the betting underdog in Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs head coach never feels like the underdog going into any game. 