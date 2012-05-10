Fans' choice: Which recent Super Bowl do you want to see?

On Saturday, May 19, NFL Network will air the recent Super Bowl that receives the most votes at 8 p.m. ET.
Get your votes in now for your favorite classic game from the list below. This is a limited-time offer. The polls close on Thursday, May 17, so check back the following day to see which episode was the winner, then tune into NFL Network to catch the winning episode.
Super Bowl XLII -- Eli Manning spearheads a comeback as the New York Giants defeat the New England Patriots in one of the greatest upsets in Super Bowl history, denying the Patriots' bid at a perfect season.
» Watch: Super Bowl XLII highlights | N"if"L: Tyree catch
Super Bowl XLIII -- Ben Roethlisberger leads the Pittsburgh Steelers to a dramatic come-from-behind victory over the Arizona Cardinals in a wild back-and-forth game that set 12 Super Bowl records. With the win, Pittsburgh secured its record sixth Super Bowl triumph.
» Watch: Ultimate audio of Super Bowl XLIII
Super Bowl XLIV -- Tracy Porter's 74-yard interception return with 3:12 left to play proves to be the clincher as the New Orleans Saints bring home their first Super Bowl win. MVP Drew Brees completes 32 of 39 passes and throws two TDs on 288 yards in the win over the Indianapolis Colts.
» Watch: Ultimate audio of Super Bowl XLIV
Super Bowl XLV -- The Green Bay Packers defense forces three turnovers and halts the Steelers' last attempt at a winning drive to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Green Bay. The sixth-seeded Packers are led by Super Bowl MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
» Watch: Super Bowl XLV highlights | Storied franchises vie for title
Super Bowl XLVI -- In a rematch of Super Bowl XLII, the Giants come out on top once again with a 21-17 victory over the Patriots. Eli Manning posts an MVP-worthy performance highlighted by a nine-play, 88-yard drive for the winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
» Watch: Super Bowl XLVI highlights | Photo essay: Super Bowl memories
NFL Network's "Fans' Choice" schedule:
March 3: America's Game (Winner: 2010 Green Bay Packers)
March 10: NFL's Top 10 (Winner: Green Bay Packers)
March 17: Super Bowl classics (Winner: Super Bowl XXXIV: Rams-Titans)
March 24: Sound FX: Best of the quarterbacks (Winner: Brett Favre)
March 31: NFL's Greatest Games (Winner: 1993 NFC Wild Card: Packers-Lions)
April 7: Cowboys Night (Winner: America's Game: 1995 Cowboys)
April 14: NFL Replay: The 2011 playoffs (Winner: AFC Wild Card: Steelers vs. Broncos)
April 21: NFL's Top 10: The draft (Winner: Top 10 Draft Busts)
April 28: No Fans' Choice due to 2012 NFL Draft
May 5: America's Game: The '90s (Winner: 1994 San Francisco 49ers)
May 12: NFL's classic games (Winner: 1981 NFC Championship: 49ers vs. Cowboys)
May 19: NFL Replay: Super Bowls of the last five years
May 26: A Football Life
June 2: Steelers Night
Voting for the May 26 airing of "A Football Life" begins on Thursday, May 17.