Fans' choice: Which 'Greatest Game' do you want to see?

Published: Jul 20, 2011 at 02:22 PM

Here is your chance to program NFL Network's Saturday night lineup.

On Saturday, July 30, NFL Network will air three episodes of "NFL's Greatest Games." The leading vote-getter will air at 8 p.m. ET.

Get your votes in now for your favorite edition of "NFL's Greatest Games" from the list below. This is a limited-time offer. The polls close on Thursday, July 28, so check back the following day to see which episode was the winner.

2007 NFC Championship: Giants vs. Packers -- The Giants prevail on a frigid night in Green Bay, defeating the Packers 23-20 in overtime to reach Super Bowl XLII in Arizona.
» NFL Films' Super Bowl XLII highlights

2002 NFC Wild-Card Game: 49ers-Giants -- The 49ers score 25 unanswered points to complete one of the best comebacks in playoff history and top the Giants, 39-38. Jeff Garcia and Kerry Collins combine for 673 yards and a staggering seven touchdowns in San Francisco.
» No. 4 greatest all-time comeback

1986 AFC Championship: Broncos-Browns -- All the drama of this historic game is relived in this 90-minute special as NFL Films reconstructs the game using archival footage and original commentary. This game is best known for "The Drive."
» Browns: NFL's No. 1 snakebitten franchise

1993 NFC Wild-Card Game: Packers-Lions -- Packers quarterback Brett Favre tossed a game-winning, 40-yard touchdown pass to receiver Sterling Sharpe with just under one minute remaining in regulation to lift Green Bay to a 28-24 victory over Detroit. This marked the first playoff victory for the Packers in 11 years.
» Packers' 1993 season highlights | Lions' 1993 season highlights

2001 AFC Divisional playoff: Patriots-Raiders -- In a game that will always be remembered for the "Tuck Rule," Tom Brady and the Patriots defeated Jon Gruden's Raiders on two late Adam Vinatieri field goals in a driving snow storm in Foxborough, Mass.
» 'Tuck Rule': No. 2 all-time weather game | NFL Films' Super Bowl XXXVI highlights

NFL Network's "Fans' Choice" schedule:
March 26: Top 10 (Winner: Top 10 gutsiest calls)
April 2: Super Bowl Classics (Winner: Super Bowl XLII)
April 9: America's Game (Winner: 1996 Packers)
April 16: Sound FX: Best of (Winner: Ray Lewis)
April 23: Hey Rookie (Winner: 2004 season)
May 7: Game of the Week (Winner: Super Bowl XL)
May 14: America's Game: The Missing Rings (Winner: 1998 Vikings)
May 21: NFL Classic Games (Winner: Packers vs. Raiders, Week 16 of 2003)
May 28: Top 10 (Winner: Teams that didn't win the Super Bowl)
June 4: Super Bowl Classics (Winner: Super Bowl XIV - Steelers-Rams)
June 11: Sound FX: Best of (Winner: Michael Strahan)
June 18: NFL Replay: Colts vs. Patriots (Winner: Pats-Colts, Week 9 of 2007)
June 25: America's Game (Winner: 2009 New Orleans Saints)
July 2: Super Bowl Classics (Winner: Super Bowl XXXI)
July 9: Top 10 (Winner: Quarterbacks of the 80s)
July 16: Film Session: Profiles (Winner: Joe Montana: The Fire Inside)
July 23: America's Game (Winner: 1980 Oakland Raiders)
July 30: NFL's Greatest Games

