Fans' choice: Which 'Greatest Game' do you want to see?

On Saturday, July 30, NFL Network will air three episodes of "NFL's Greatest Games." The leading vote-getter will air at 8 p.m. ET.
Get your votes in now for your favorite edition of "NFL's Greatest Games" from the list below. This is a limited-time offer. The polls close on Thursday, July 28, so check back the following day to see which episode was the winner.
2007 NFC Championship: Giants vs. Packers -- The Giants prevail on a frigid night in Green Bay, defeating the Packers 23-20 in overtime to reach Super Bowl XLII in Arizona.
2002 NFC Wild-Card Game: 49ers-Giants -- The 49ers score 25 unanswered points to complete one of the best comebacks in playoff history and top the Giants, 39-38. Jeff Garcia and Kerry Collins combine for 673 yards and a staggering seven touchdowns in San Francisco.
1986 AFC Championship: Broncos-Browns -- All the drama of this historic game is relived in this 90-minute special as NFL Films reconstructs the game using archival footage and original commentary. This game is best known for "The Drive."
1993 NFC Wild-Card Game: Packers-Lions -- Packers quarterback Brett Favre tossed a game-winning, 40-yard touchdown pass to receiver Sterling Sharpe with just under one minute remaining in regulation to lift Green Bay to a 28-24 victory over Detroit. This marked the first playoff victory for the Packers in 11 years.
2001 AFC Divisional playoff: Patriots-Raiders -- In a game that will always be remembered for the "Tuck Rule," Tom Brady and the Patriots defeated Jon Gruden's Raiders on two late Adam Vinatieri field goals in a driving snow storm in Foxborough, Mass.
