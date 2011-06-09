Fans' choice: Which Colts-Pats classic do you want to see?

On Saturday, June 18, NFL Network will air three recent classic games from the Colts-Patriots rivalry. But you can get your vote in now for your favorite recent showdown between the teams. This is a limited-time offer. The polls close on Thursday, June 16, so check back the following day to see which episode was the winner. The leading vote-getter will air at 8 p.m. ET.
Week 9 of 2006 season -- Behind Marvin Harrison's two touchdowns and 145 yards receiving, the Colts edged the Patriots in this Sunday night matchup in which Peyton Manning and Tom Brady combined for 527 yards passing.
2006 AFC Championship -- Manning and the Colts finally get a playoff win against the rival Patriots on their way to a victory over the Bears in Super Bowl XLI.
Week 9 of 2007 season -- The Patriots rally from a 20-10 fourth-quarter deficit to remain unbeaten and hand the Colts their first loss of the season, claiming an important one-and-a-half game lead in the race for home-field advantage in the AFC playoff race.
Week 10 of 2009 season -- The Patriots fail to convert on coach Bill Belichick's gutsy fourth-and-2 gamble, and the Colts take advantage with a game-winning TD in the waning seconds to complete their comeback from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
Week 11 of 2010 season -- Down by three points in the final minutes, Manning throws his third interception of the game to seal the win for New England. Manning and Brady once again take center stage in the rivalry, combining for 582 yards passing and six touchdowns.
