Fans' choice: Which 'A Football Life' do you want to see?

On Saturday, May 26, NFL Network will air the "A Football Life" episode that receives the most votes at 8 p.m. ET.
Get your votes in now for your favorite "A Football Life" from the list below. This is a limited-time offer. The polls close on Thursday, May 24, so check back the following day to see which episode was the winner, then tune into NFL Network to catch the winning episode.
Reggie White and Jerome Brown -- "A Football Life" takes an in-depth look at the lives of Reggie White and Jerome Brown, and their unique relationship throughout their NFL careers.
» Watch: Brown meets White | White is No. 2 all-time pass rusher
Mike Ditka -- "A Football Life" takes an in-depth look at the life of Mike Ditka, one of the NFL's most intriguing personalities using unique on and off-the-field sights, sounds and stories.
» Watch: Ditka's highlights from 1963
Walter Payton -- The one-time NFL all-time career rushing leader, Walter Payton, is the focus of an in-depth look on "A Football Life." Take a look at the amazing career of "Sweetness" using unique on and off-the-field sights, sounds and stories.
» Watch: Payton is No. 5 on 'Top 100' countdown
Kurt Warner -- Kurt Warner's rise from stocking shelves at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Iowa to sudden hero on an unlikely Super Bowl champion, the 1999 Rams, is chronicled on "A Football Life." Later in his career, Warner guided another woebegone franchise to the brink of its first Super Bowl title.
» America's Game: 1999 St. Louis Rams | Warner is top undrafted player
Al Davis -- The renegade owner of the Raiders passed away in October of 2011, but left behind a lasting legacy that can be summed up in three simple words: "Just win, baby." This is the story of one of the most important figures in pro football history.
» Watch: Davis' influence remembered | Sabol: The first Autumn Wind
NFL Network's "Fans' Choice" schedule:
March 3: America's Game (Winner: 2010 Green Bay Packers)
March 10: NFL's Top 10 (Winner: Green Bay Packers)
March 17: Super Bowl classics (Winner: Super Bowl XXXIV: Rams-Titans)
March 24: Sound FX: Best of the quarterbacks (Winner: Brett Favre)
March 31: NFL's Greatest Games (Winner: 1993 NFC Wild Card: Packers-Lions)
April 7: Cowboys Night (Winner: America's Game: 1995 Cowboys)
April 14: NFL Replay: The 2011 playoffs (Winner: AFC Wild Card: Steelers vs. Broncos)
April 21: NFL's Top 10: The draft (Winner: Top 10 Draft Busts)
April 28: No Fans' Choice due to 2012 NFL Draft
May 5: America's Game: The '90s (Winner: 1994 San Francisco 49ers)
May 12: NFL's classic games (Winner: 1981 NFC Championship: 49ers vs. Cowboys)
May 19: NFL Replay: Super Bowls of the last five years (Winner: Super Bowl XLIII)
May 26: A Football Life
June 2: Steelers night
June 9: Classic rivalry games
June 16: NFL's Top 10
June 23: America's Game: The early years
June 30: Hall of Famers
July 7: NFL's classic games
July 14: NFL's Top 10
July 21: Super Bowl classics