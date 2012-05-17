Fans' choice: Which 'A Football Life' do you want to see?

Published: May 17, 2012 at 09:25 AM

Here is your chance to program NFL Network's Saturday night lineup.

On Saturday, May 26, NFL Network will air the "A Football Life" episode that receives the most votes at 8 p.m. ET.

Get your votes in now for your favorite "A Football Life" from the list below. This is a limited-time offer. The polls close on Thursday, May 24, so check back the following day to see which episode was the winner, then tune into NFL Network to catch the winning episode.

Reggie White and Jerome Brown -- "A Football Life" takes an in-depth look at the lives of Reggie White and Jerome Brown, and their unique relationship throughout their NFL careers.
» Watch: Brown meets White | White is No. 2 all-time pass rusher

Mike Ditka -- "A Football Life" takes an in-depth look at the life of Mike Ditka, one of the NFL's most intriguing personalities using unique on and off-the-field sights, sounds and stories.
» Watch: Ditka's highlights from 1963

Walter Payton -- The one-time NFL all-time career rushing leader, Walter Payton, is the focus of an in-depth look on "A Football Life." Take a look at the amazing career of "Sweetness" using unique on and off-the-field sights, sounds and stories.
» Watch: Payton is No. 5 on 'Top 100' countdown

Kurt Warner -- Kurt Warner's rise from stocking shelves at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Iowa to sudden hero on an unlikely Super Bowl champion, the 1999 Rams, is chronicled on "A Football Life." Later in his career, Warner guided another woebegone franchise to the brink of its first Super Bowl title.
» America's Game: 1999 St. Louis Rams | Warner is top undrafted player

Al Davis -- The renegade owner of the Raiders passed away in October of 2011, but left behind a lasting legacy that can be summed up in three simple words: "Just win, baby." This is the story of one of the most important figures in pro football history.
» Watch: Davis' influence remembered | Sabol: The first Autumn Wind

NFL Network's "Fans' Choice" schedule:
March 3: America's Game (Winner: 2010 Green Bay Packers)
March 10: NFL's Top 10 (Winner: Green Bay Packers)
March 17: Super Bowl classics (Winner: Super Bowl XXXIV: Rams-Titans)
March 24: Sound FX: Best of the quarterbacks (Winner: Brett Favre)
March 31: NFL's Greatest Games (Winner: 1993 NFC Wild Card: Packers-Lions)
April 7: Cowboys Night (Winner: America's Game: 1995 Cowboys)
April 14: NFL Replay: The 2011 playoffs (Winner: AFC Wild Card: Steelers vs. Broncos)
April 21: NFL's Top 10: The draft (Winner: Top 10 Draft Busts)
April 28: No Fans' Choice due to 2012 NFL Draft
May 5: America's Game: The '90s (Winner: 1994 San Francisco 49ers)
May 12: NFL's classic games (Winner: 1981 NFC Championship: 49ers vs. Cowboys)
May 19: NFL Replay: Super Bowls of the last five years (Winner: Super Bowl XLIII)
May 26: A Football Life
June 2: Steelers night
June 9: Classic rivalry games
June 16: NFL's Top 10
June 23: America's Game: The early years
June 30: Hall of Famers
July 7: NFL's classic games
July 14: NFL's Top 10
July 21: Super Bowl classics

Voting for the June 2 airing of "Steelers night" begins on Thursday, May 24.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder/thumb) expected to play vs. Packers, but won't be 100 percent

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to play, but will not be 100 percent in the San Francisco's Divisional Round contest Saturday night against the top-seeded Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield undergoes successful shoulder surgery: 'This is not the end of my story'

Baker Mayfield underwent repair for his torn labrum Wednesday and posted a short video afterward deeming it a "complete success." He is expected to begin light throwing in April, but a full recovery will require 4-6 months.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy defends last-second draw play: 'We had great confidence in that situation'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy defended how his team handled the final seconds of their playoff loss to the 49ers when speaking with reporters Wednesday.
news

RB Index: Five running backs I trust most in NFL Divisional Round

Trust -- especially in those who have the ball in their hands -- goes a long way at this point of the season. Today, Maurice Jones-Drew lists the five running backs playing in this weekend's Divisional Round whom HE trusts most.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW