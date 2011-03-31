Fans' choice: Pick the America's Game you'd like to watch

Published: Mar 31, 2011 at 06:59 AM

Here is your chance to program NFL Network's Saturday night lineup.

On Saturday, April 9, NFL Network will air three of its best episodes of the America's Game series. The leading vote-getter will air at 8 p.m. ET.

Get your votes in now for your favorite America's Game episode. This is a limited-time offer. The polls close on Thursday, April 7, so check back the following day to see which episode was the winner.

1994 San Francisco 49ers -- Re-live the story of the 1994 49ers through the eyes of Steve Young, Brent Jones and Merton Hanks. The 1994 49ers were voted as the 17th greatest Super Bowl-winning team of all-time by a panel of football experts. Narrated by Bruce Willis.
» On Hulu: Super Bowl XXIX highlights | Watch: Rice's record breaker | Young vs. Montana

1995 Dallas Cowboys -- Re-live the story of the 1995 Cowboys through the eyes of Darren Woodson, Rich Dalrymple, Daryl Johnston and Larry Brown. Narrated by Ed Harris.
» On Hulu: Super Bowl XXX highlights | Watch: Switzer and Aikman | Johnston paves way for Smith

1996 Green Bay Packers -- Re-live the story of the 1996 Packers through the eyes of Desmond Howard, Mike Holmgren and Brett Favre. The 1996 Packers were voted as the 16th greatest Super Bowl-winning team of all-time by a panel of football experts. Narrated by Kevin Bacon.
» On Hulu: Super Bowl XXXI highlights | Watch: Favre's audible | Lambeau Leap

1998 Denver Broncos -- Re-live the story of the 1998 Broncos through the eyes of Terrell Davis, Shannon Sharpe and Mark Schlereth. The 1998 Broncos were voted as the 12th greatest Super Bowl-winning team of all-time by a panel of football experts. Narrated by Kevin Bacon.
» On Hulu: Super Bowl XXXIII highlights | Elway's milestones | Win streak ends

1999 St. Louis Rams -- Re-live the story of the 1999 Rams through the eyes of Dick Vermeil, Kurt Warner and D'Marco Farr. The 1999 Rams were voted as the 19th greatest Super Bowl-winning team of all-time by a panel of football experts. Narrated by Martin Sheen.
» On Hulu: Super Bowl XXXIV highlights | Warner's unlikely rise | Faulk's journey

NFL Network's "Fans' Choice" schedule:
March 26: Top 10 (Winner: Top 10 gutsiest calls)
April 2: Super Bowl classics (Winner: Super Bowl XLII)
April 9: America's Game
April 16: Sound FX: Best of
April 23: Hey Rookie
May 7: Game of the Week
May 14: NFL Football Follies

Voting for the April 16 airing of Sound FX: Best of begins on April 7.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

