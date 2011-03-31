Fans' choice: Pick the America's Game you'd like to watch

On Saturday, April 9, NFL Network will air three of its best episodes of the America's Game series. The leading vote-getter will air at 8 p.m. ET.
1994 San Francisco 49ers -- Re-live the story of the 1994 49ers through the eyes of Steve Young, Brent Jones and Merton Hanks. The 1994 49ers were voted as the 17th greatest Super Bowl-winning team of all-time by a panel of football experts. Narrated by Bruce Willis.
Super Bowl XXIX highlights | Rice's record breaker | Young vs. Montana
1995 Dallas Cowboys -- Re-live the story of the 1995 Cowboys through the eyes of Darren Woodson, Rich Dalrymple, Daryl Johnston and Larry Brown. Narrated by Ed Harris.
Super Bowl XXX highlights | Switzer and Aikman | Johnston paves way for Smith
1996 Green Bay Packers -- Re-live the story of the 1996 Packers through the eyes of Desmond Howard, Mike Holmgren and Brett Favre. The 1996 Packers were voted as the 16th greatest Super Bowl-winning team of all-time by a panel of football experts. Narrated by Kevin Bacon.
Super Bowl XXXI highlights | Favre's audible | Lambeau Leap
1998 Denver Broncos -- Re-live the story of the 1998 Broncos through the eyes of Terrell Davis, Shannon Sharpe and Mark Schlereth. The 1998 Broncos were voted as the 12th greatest Super Bowl-winning team of all-time by a panel of football experts. Narrated by Kevin Bacon.
Super Bowl XXXIII highlights | Elway's milestones | Win streak ends
1999 St. Louis Rams -- Re-live the story of the 1999 Rams through the eyes of Dick Vermeil, Kurt Warner and D'Marco Farr. The 1999 Rams were voted as the 19th greatest Super Bowl-winning team of all-time by a panel of football experts. Narrated by Martin Sheen.
Super Bowl XXXIV highlights | Warner's unlikely rise | Faulk's journey
