Falcons RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson inactive vs. Patriots

The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their most exciting and productive offensive weapons on Thursday.

Running back/wide receiver ﻿Cordarrelle Patterson﻿ is inactive for the Falcons' home game on Thursday Night Football against the surging New England Patriots.

Patterson had a questionable designation coming into Thursday and was a game-time decision, though it seemed unlikely he would play since Sunday when he sustained an ankle injury against the Dallas Cowboys.

A four-time All-Pro on the strength of his sensational special teams play, Patterson is a former Vikings, Raiders, Patriots and Bears player whose offensive talents have been unlocked as a Falcon in Arthur Smith's offense. Patterson leads the Falcons with 776 scrimmage yards and seven scrimmage touchdowns.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Patterson's sprained ankle would likely force him to miss Thursday and possibly a couple of weeks.

Now that Patterson is officially out for Thursday, the next question is when he'll be able to return to the Atlanta lineup.