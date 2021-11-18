Week 11 Thursday night inactives: New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons

- WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- WHEN: 8:20 ET (NFL Network, FOX, Amazon)
Patriots
Falcons
- RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson
- WR Christian Blake
- DL John Cominsky
- DL Marlon Davidson
- DL Tyeler Davidson
- DB Kendall Sheffield
- DB Jaylinn Hawkins
Running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson is inactive for the Falcons' home game on "Thursday Night Football" against the surging New England Patriots.
Texans' Jeff Driskel is making a rare position change from quarterback to tight end, according to Houston TEs coach Andy Bischoff.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers said Thursday that the team received COVID-19 vaccination cards from all of their players. In a statement, the Bucs said every card received had been reviewed by team personnel and "no irregularities were observed."
Make no mistake, Cam Newton is back in Carolina. His message Thursday was directed at all its fans. Specifically, he wants them back in the building.
Jonathan Taylor has emerged as one of the league's best running backs this season. Colts head coach Frank Reich recently said the team would like to increase Taylor's workload down the stretch.
Lamar Jackson is still sidelined. The Ravens' star QB did not practice for a second straight day because of illness. A day ago, coach John Harbaugh said he sent Jackson home but noted that his sickness is not related to COVID-19.
The taunting topic isn't going away as the season grows older. Saints coach Sean Payton tackled the subject during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday and was honest in his assessment.
The Bears haven't won a game in over a month, and the losing streak might feel all too familiar to coach Matt Nagy. The hope is the bye week proves more beneficial than it was in 2020, but Nagy knows the bye alone isn't enough to suddenly turn Chicago into a winning team.
The Saints' season appeared to reach a fork in the road when Jameis Winston was lost for the rest of 2021. With Trevor Siemian now leading the way, that fork's two paths might end up joining back together to make one way forward. Siemian has played adequately if not better than Winston.
When Davante Adams sees Justin Jefferson making plays for Minnesota, the Packers star sees a legitimate threat to surpass him in purple and white.