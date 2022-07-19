Around the NFL

Falcons, Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins, Patriots, Saints, Giants and Jets rookies report to camp today 

Published: Jul 19, 2022 at 07:17 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders got the party started on Monday. Now eight more teams will have rookies report for training camp on Tuesday.

The Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and New York Jets all have their first-year players reporting today.

Rookies report earlier to camps than veteran players to give the greenhorns an extra few days of orientation.

Wednesday, the Raiders will become the first team to have their veterans report. By next Tuesday, July 26, every club's rookies and vets will be reporting.

One week from now camps will be fully open, and football will arrive.

