Falcons, Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins, Patriots, Saints, Giants and Jets rookies report to camp today 

The Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders got the party started on Monday. Now eight more teams will have rookies report for training camp on Tuesday.

The Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and New York Jets all have their first-year players reporting today.

Rookies report earlier to camps than veteran players to give the greenhorns an extra few days of orientation.

Wednesday, the Raiders will become the first team to have their veterans report. By next Tuesday, July 26, every club's rookies and vets will be reporting.