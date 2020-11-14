Falcons place DE Dante Fowler on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that defensive end Dante Fowler has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The specifics regarding Fowler's designation are still unknown at this time. Per league protocol, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status, and are not allowed to disclose whether a player is in quarantine or tested positive.

Fowler is the fourth Falcons player to be placed on the list this season.

The Falcons, who are on a bye this week, have dealt with a few COVID-related developments in recent weeks.

The team shut down all in-person operations on Nov. 6 after a member of the football staff tested positive for the virus. The team conducted all operations virtually that day "out of an abundance of caution." The Falcons went onto to play their originally scheduled game against the Broncos two days later.

Prior to that, Atlanta was placed in the intensive protocol in mid-October following a positive test from rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson.